×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Five chic ways to style a classic white shirt

Fashion and Beauty
 By Brendah Makena | 13 hours from now  | 2 Min read
 Five chic ways to style a classic white shirt

A white shirt may seem basic, but it’s one of the most powerful staples in any wardrobe. Timeless, versatile and effortlessly chic, it can be styled in countless ways with just a few thoughtful tweaks.

Whether you’re aiming for sharp, cool or playful, these five styling ideas prove just how transformative a classic white shirt can be.

Under a strapless top or corset

Want to make your statement evening pieces work during the day? Layer a fitted white shirt under a strapless top or corset-style belt. Let the sleeves peek out and fasten the collar neatly for a refined finish. The crisp structure of the shirt creates an unexpected contrast against the snug, feminine silhouette of the corset, instantly giving the outfit a modern, fashion-forward edge.

Under a dress

This timeless trick works for school, work or casual outings. Slip a white shirt under a sleeveless dress for added coverage and effortless polish.

Tuck the collar in for a clean, minimalist look, or let a bold, ruffled collar sit on top for a more playful statement. It’s an easy way to extend the life of your sleeveless dresses while staying warm and stylish.

With faux-leather bottoms

For a look that’s edgy yet put-together, pair a white shirt with faux-leather bottoms. An oversized white shirt works especially well with slim leather leggings or straight-leg trousers.

Leave it untucked to embrace the relaxed silhouette. The soft cotton texture of the shirt balances the glossy, structured leather, keeping the outfit chic rather than harsh.

With an oversized blazer

Blazers can sometimes feel overly formal, but a white shirt helps strike the perfect balance. Opt for a long, oversized shirt that hits at the hips and style it with black shorts.

Layer on a blazer of similar length for a sleek, coordinated finish. The shirt adds coverage and structure, while the blazer instantly elevates the look without feeling stiff.

Over a t-shirt

Think of your white shirt as a lightweight jacket. Layer it over a colourful T-shirt and your favourite jeans, leaving it fully unbuttoned.

Roll the sleeves up to the elbows for a relaxed feel. This simple styling trick adds dimension to a classic tee-and-jeans combo and works perfectly as a transitional layer when a denim jacket or cardigan feels too heavy.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Retro: Wear vintage without looking dated
Retro: Wear vintage without looking dated
Next article
Five chic ways to style a classic white shirt
Five chic ways to style a classic white shirt
.

Similar Articles

Building your dream wardrobe without breaking the bank
By Brendah Makena Jan. 2, 2026
Building your dream wardrobe without breaking the bank
Why every woman needs that one red dress
By Jael Wakesho Jan. 1, 2026
Why every woman needs that one red dress
Stop overpacking! Build a festive wardrobe that actually works
By Molly Chebet Dec. 28, 2025
Stop overpacking! Build a festive wardrobe that actually works
.

Latest Articles

Retro: Wear vintage without looking dated
Retro: Wear vintage without looking dated
Fashion And Beauty
By Brendah Makena
6h ago
Ultimate Haleem recipe: A hearty, flavorful classic
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
9h ago
Five chic ways to style a classic white shirt
Fashion And Beauty
By Brendah Makena
11h ago
Slow down, start fresh: Your guide to a happy January
Living
By Brendah Makena
Jan. 2, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>Elevate your holiday look with Christmas accessories
By Tania Omusale Dec. 28, 2025
Elevate your holiday look with Christmas accessories
>Holiday mani magic: From minimal chic to festive drama
By Tania Omusale Dec. 20, 2025
Holiday mani magic: From minimal chic to festive drama
>Get that natural glow you've always wanted
By Esther Muchene Dec. 16, 2025
Get that natural glow you've always wanted
>Twists or braids? Tiny styles making a big comeback
By Tania Omusale Dec. 13, 2025
Twists or braids? Tiny styles making a big comeback
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved