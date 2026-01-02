Five chic ways to style a classic white shirt

A white shirt may seem basic, but it’s one of the most powerful staples in any wardrobe. Timeless, versatile and effortlessly chic, it can be styled in countless ways with just a few thoughtful tweaks.

Whether you’re aiming for sharp, cool or playful, these five styling ideas prove just how transformative a classic white shirt can be.

Under a strapless top or corset

Want to make your statement evening pieces work during the day? Layer a fitted white shirt under a strapless top or corset-style belt. Let the sleeves peek out and fasten the collar neatly for a refined finish. The crisp structure of the shirt creates an unexpected contrast against the snug, feminine silhouette of the corset, instantly giving the outfit a modern, fashion-forward edge.

Under a dress

This timeless trick works for school, work or casual outings. Slip a white shirt under a sleeveless dress for added coverage and effortless polish.

Tuck the collar in for a clean, minimalist look, or let a bold, ruffled collar sit on top for a more playful statement. It’s an easy way to extend the life of your sleeveless dresses while staying warm and stylish.

With faux-leather bottoms

For a look that’s edgy yet put-together, pair a white shirt with faux-leather bottoms. An oversized white shirt works especially well with slim leather leggings or straight-leg trousers.

Leave it untucked to embrace the relaxed silhouette. The soft cotton texture of the shirt balances the glossy, structured leather, keeping the outfit chic rather than harsh.

With an oversized blazer

Blazers can sometimes feel overly formal, but a white shirt helps strike the perfect balance. Opt for a long, oversized shirt that hits at the hips and style it with black shorts.

Layer on a blazer of similar length for a sleek, coordinated finish. The shirt adds coverage and structure, while the blazer instantly elevates the look without feeling stiff.

Over a t-shirt

Think of your white shirt as a lightweight jacket. Layer it over a colourful T-shirt and your favourite jeans, leaving it fully unbuttoned.

Roll the sleeves up to the elbows for a relaxed feel. This simple styling trick adds dimension to a classic tee-and-jeans combo and works perfectly as a transitional layer when a denim jacket or cardigan feels too heavy.