How to wear shorts and still look polished

Fashion and Beauty
 By Molly Chebet | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
How to wear shorts and still look polished
 How to wear shorts and still look polished (Photo: Gemini)

Beyond the classic denim shorts, many women are now embracing linen, khaki, Ankara, cotton and other fabric options and wearing them beautifully. These styles tend to be more relaxed and baggier rather than tight, making them both comfortable and effortlessly stylish.

When styling khaki shorts, pairing them with a fitted top, such as a cropped T-shirt or a bodysuit, helps create a well-defined silhouette. For a streetwear-inspired look, they work perfectly with an oversized graphic T-shirt, chunky sneakers and white socks.

For a more elevated casual look, khaki shorts can be styled with a tucked-in white button-down or a polo shirt. Adding a leather belt, loafers, or minimalist sneakers completes a smart yet relaxed look. To further enhance the outfit, layering with a structured blazer or a lightweight cardigan over a simple top adds interest and polish.

Ankara (African print) shorts are also having a major moment. With two-piece sets trending, styling often begins by pairing the shorts with a matching crop top or short-sleeved shirt. This creates a coordinated look that feels both fashionable and refined. Alternatively, Ankara shorts can be paired with a solid neutral top, black, white, or a colour drawn from the print, to balance the bold patterns.

Accessories play a key role when styling African print shorts. Statement jewellery, such as oversized gold hoops or chunky bangles, instantly elevates the look, while strappy sandals or wedges make it perfect for summer outings. For a modern twist, Ankara shorts can also be paired with a structured corset top or a sleek bodysuit, finished with minimalist heels.

Linen shorts, on the other hand, offer a relaxed yet chic aesthetic. They can be styled with a matching linen button-down shirt or a simple white T-shirt, paired with platform sandals for an easy look. For a more tailored approach, baggy linen shorts can be worn with a structured waistcoat or blazer and mule shoes. Mule shoes, backless slip-on footwear that covers the front of the foot, add a stylish and contemporary touch.

Nylon shorts can be styled to lean into a sporty aesthetic by pairing them with a lace-trimmed blouse or a crisp button-down shirt, then finishing the look with slingback heels. Cotton shorts are equally versatile; they can be worn with a rugby top or oversized graphic T-shirt and crew socks for a skater-inspired vibe, or paired with a polo shirt for a smart-casual finish.

