×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Secret to sexual magnetism has nothing to do with your face

Relationships
 By Anjellah Owino | 11 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Secret to sexual magnetism has nothing to do with your face
 Secret to sexual magnetism has nothing to do with your face (Photo: iStock)

Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so is allure. It can mean being found attractive by many people without seeking it, or being desired by just one person, which can feel complete in itself.

According to consultant psychologist James Bosse, some people find sexual magnetism lies in empathy and emotional presence, while others find it lies in confidence. Some people find it attractive when someone is assertive about what they want, while others find self-awareness attractive.

Most of the time, it is developed rather than innate. However, what is innate is the natural physical appeal you radiate.

An aspect that people feel is magnetic is authenticity, as being genuine keeps couples closer and strengthens intimacy.

In this sense, he says that sexual magnetism can be developed through self-reflection, knowing who you are, understanding your worth, and self-affirmation. Being aware of yourself makes you feel more attractive and secure, and in turn, attracts like-minded people.  

Confidence can create attraction, although James says that it can be combined with other qualities, such as emotional availability, empathy, and being in tune with your partner.  

Emotional intelligence, he says, influences sexual allure through the way someone expresses understanding and keeps their partner feeling safe. It is in how open and comfortable someone is in their partner’s presence, even when naked.

“How a partner feels around you reflects your emotional intelligence,” says James.  

Vulnerability builds trust and helps partners understand you, although if overdone, it reduces attraction. He warns that too much vulnerability can create dependence, and a partner may manipulate it.

“Vulnerability should be expressed with confidence,” he advises.

Curiosity and intellect can also enhance sexual appeal to some people, as it interprets interest. It also provides stimulation and gives your lover room to engage you more.

Personality traits like humour and playfulness influence attraction depending on the partner. Humour conveys intelligence, while playfulness makes a situation less serious.

James believes that sexual magnetism can exist without physical attractiveness, such as the voice, communication style, body language, grounded movements, relaxed postures, empathy, emotional intelligence, and financial stability, all of which make one desirable.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Secret to sexual magnetism has nothing to do with your face
Secret to sexual magnetism has nothing to do with your face
Next article
Is my boyfriend a future husband, or just a bachelor in disguise?
Is my boyfriend a future husband, or just a bachelor in disguise?
.

Similar Articles

How do I fast-track my love life without making a desperate mistake?
By Chris Hart Jan. 24, 2026
How do I fast-track my love life without making a desperate mistake?
Can I have a secret life and still have a successful marriage?
By Chris Hart Jan. 21, 2026
Can I have a secret life and still have a successful marriage?
How do we move from 'roommates' to 'lovers' without it feeling forced?
By Chris Hart Jan. 20, 2026
How do we move from 'roommates' to 'lovers' without it feeling forced?
.

Latest Articles

Realistic wellness routines that fit your busy life
Realistic wellness routines that fit your busy life
Wellness
By Joan Oyiela
7h ago
Is "pregnancy brain" a myth or a real brain change?
Health
By Jael Wakesho
7h ago
Why structure is your child's greatest security
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
8h ago
Secret to sexual magnetism has nothing to do with your face
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
9h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Supporting your partner through sexual trauma
By Anjellah Owino Jan. 17, 2026
Supporting your partner through sexual trauma
>Can a man say no? Men and their right to consent
By Anjellah Owino Jan. 14, 2026
Can a man say no? Men and their right to consent
>How to run a communication audit on your relationship
By Esther Muchene Jan. 13, 2026
How to run a communication audit on your relationship
>Is it me, or is everyone I date allergic to commitment?
By Chris Hart Jan. 10, 2026
Is it me, or is everyone I date allergic to commitment?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved