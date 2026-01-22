Get that natural glow you’ve always wanted (Photo: iStock)

The goal of ‘natural makeup’ is to look effortlessly polished, leveraging light, hydration and strategic placement to enhance your best features, not mask them.

To meet your beauty goals, it starts with discipline and commitment.

Hydration: This cannot be overlooked and this is why skin cells plumped with water reflect light more efficiently. To do that, use humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin daily and follow immediately with a ceramide-rich moisturiser to lock the moisture into the stratum corneum.

Exfoliation: If you notice that your skin looks dull, this is caused by the buildup of dead cells. You therefore need to incorporate a gentle chemical exfoliant such as low-concentration AHA or enzymes two to three times per week to promote a smooth, light-reflecting texture.

Antioxidants: Use a stable Vitamin C serum every morning. Its potent antioxidant action neutralises free radicals that cause inflammation and dullness while also promoting collagen synthesis for long-term firmness and clarity.

Sun protection: By now, this should go without saying. Daily application of a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher is essential. Sun damage is the fastest way to uneven tone, textural changes and loss of youthful luminosity.

Get natural glow with makeup

Here, it is all about keeping it simple. Use of minimal product, targeted application and formulas that mimic healthy skin texture.

Prep and prime: You need to start with a hydrating, luminous primer, preferably one with fine light-reflecting particles, not shimmer, to create a lit-from-within effect before foundation is applied.

Lightweight base: Remember, you intend to look as natural as possible, so you must skip heavy foundation. For that reason, use a skin tint, CC cream or a tinted moisturiser applied sparingly with your fingers or a damp sponge. The skin’s texture should remain visible.

Targeted concealing: Only conceal blemishes, redness or dark circles. For that, you will use a cream concealer and tap it in gently with a small, tapered brush, leaving the rest of the face bare to maintain its natural state.

Cream products are key: Replace powder blush and contour with cream or liquid formulas. Cream products tend to melt better into the skin, thus avoiding the flat, matte finish of powders. Apply a cream blush high on the cheekbones where you naturally flush.

Strategic highlighter: To take the glow home, apply a liquid or balm highlighter on the high points of the face. Those are the tops of your cheekbones, brow bone and cupid’s bow. Choose a sheer formula that appears damp or dewy to mimic the look of natural moisture rather than glitter.