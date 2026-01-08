From braids to wigs: The many faces of African hairstyles (Photo: Gemini)

For many African women, hair is more than just strands; it is a crown of ancestry, resilience and unapologetic beauty. From intricate Bantu knots to free-flowing Fulani braids and natural hair twists, whichever style an African woman wears, her hair tells stories not only of culture but of sovereignty.

Kenyan women, in particular, embrace hairstyles shaped by cultural traditions, natural hair textures and modern trends, favouring versatility and low maintenance. Recent trends have seen a resurgence of styles that highlight African roots, such as braids and twists, while seamlessly incorporating contemporary weaves, wigs and even locs.

The hairstyle a woman chooses often goes hand in hand with her face shape, the occasion, hair length and the stage of life she is in. Popular braided styles have seen Abuja extensions, or “pieces”, transform into classy braids that offer chic, customisable cornrow designs. These styles are easy to install and cater to all ages.

Bandika lines, or muongezo, provide quick yet protective plaits with creative patterns suitable for both casual and formal wear. Then there are the timeless box braids, which remain a firm favourite. Available in classic black or bold colours, they offer endless styling options through accessorising with beads and clips.

To avoid the constant hustle of undoing and redoing hairstyles, some women opt for short, natural cuts. These have recently gained popularity, especially when enhanced with textured products that add volume and shine to different hair types.

Faux locs, which temporarily mimic dreadlocks, bring out a relaxed, natural vibe when styled in bobs, buns or with bangs. Meanwhile, nostalgic thin-line pushbacks, kamatana and mosodo cornrows draw from Kenyan school-day traditions and can last for weeks. After all, we can all agree that a good hair day is a good day.

For women who choose to “tuck in” their hair for various reasons, weaves and wigs provide a practical alternative. Straight weaves with fringes, in particular, allow room for experimentation while offering daily protection from heat, dust and even rain.

The classic Fulani braids, often enhanced with colourful beads, evoke an unmistakable “African queen” aesthetic. Havana twists, on the other hand, offer flexibility and scalp protection and are ideal in crochet form, especially for those with sensitive scalps.

While our tightly packed, elliptical follicles produce some of the strongest hair strands, African hair can still be prone to dryness due to low moisture retention. This can affect growth, despite our melanin-rich scalps. As such, consistent oiling and moisturising should be a priority to avoid dandruff and weakened ends.

Whether braided, coiled, kinky, loc’d, weaved, wigged or silk-pressed for the busy corporate world, African hair is rooted in a vibrant heritage where texture symbolises strength, demands care and results in artistry.