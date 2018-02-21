5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

ALSO READ: 8 health hazards of contraceptives you did not know

There is always a point in life whereby something or someone has annoyed you and the next thing is having mixed emotions about the whole situation. But what is anger though? Anger is a strong feeling of annoyance, displeasure or hostility. Some of us have an anger that is normally on steroids while others are always relaxed and cool, you even wonder how they keep it collected. Anytime you are angry, sit down first and take time to think things out on what has triggered you to be mad before you make any hasty decisions or get all moody and fussy.

Below are 5 ways on how to manage your anger:

Learn to own your emotions- give yourself time to think about what has made you angry and if you are on the wrong, accept it, be positive, forgive yourself and move on. Never feel bad, everyone makes mistakes and nobody is perfect.

Always try and distract yourself- it could be your man cheated on you, your friend is having an affair with your pap’s, your boyfriend lied to you that he is an entrepreneur but you find out he is one of the best town’s strippers and the list is endless. There are moments when you are alone and this wave of emotions come in, your mind is lingered with what he or she did! Think of doing something incompatible to anger like going for a photo shoot, attend the New York Fashion week, and go for a road trip, take a walk, learn how to cook sushi and anything else that may drift your mind.

Sleep more- this is normally one of the best remedies to anger, just sleeping. It’s even sweeter and once you wake up, your mind is relaxed and ready to start your day.

Eat less junk food- there is a group of people whereby they eat anything when they are angry especially junk food. Junk food will only make add tonnes of kilograms that may affect your self-esteem. Eat healthy food that will do justice to your body.

Go to the gym and work out! - Frequent exercising reduces one’s anger and keeps the mind relaxed.

