The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services.
Rihanna welcomes first daughter with ASAP Rocky

Living
 By Molly Chebet | 4 hours from now
Rihanna welcomes first daughter with ASAP Rocky
 Rihanna welcomes first daughter with ASAP Rocky (Photo: Getty Images, Instagram)

Renowned artists and fashion icons Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers.

Born on 13 September 2025, the multi-talented singer and entrepreneur shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting a tender photo of herself holding her daughter wrapped in a blush-pink blanket. She also shared an image of tiny pink boxing gloves tied with satin ribbons, hinting at her baby girl's fierce future.

ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, responded to the post with a heartwarming message: “MY LIL LADIES.” The couple are already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot.

Before Rocki’s arrival, the couple had expressed their excitement about growing their family. Speaking to Extra in July during the Smurfs premiere in Los Angeles, Rihanna revealed that their sons were eagerly awaiting their new sibling.“They’re delighted,” she said, adding, “I always wanted a girl. God knows best, right? And I love my boys.”

Rihanna, known for her iconic maternity fashion moments, debuted her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, where ASAP Rocky served as a co-chair. However, she had already hinted at the pregnancy in May with a portrait by renowned photographer Miles Diggs.

Speaking to the Associated Press at the time, ASAP Rocky shared his excitement:“It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we were cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy.”

The Fenty Beauty founder has also opened up about how motherhood has shaped her perspective.“It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mum,” she told E! News. “I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink.”

Rihanna also spoke candidly about her relationship with ASAP Rocky:“We’re best friends with a baby,” she said, referring to their eldest, RZA. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s relationship blossomed from a long-standing friendship. The pair were first romantically linked in late 2019 following Rihanna’s split from businessman Hassan Jameel. Their relationship was confirmed publicly in November 2020. Before that, they had collaborated professionally for nearly a decade, first in 2012, when ASAP Rocky opened for Rihanna on tour, and again in 2013 when she appeared in his Fashion Killa music video.

Rihanna welcomes first daughter with ASAP Rocky
Rihanna welcomes first daughter with ASAP Rocky
By Molly Chebet
2h ago
15 minutes of fast walking can transform your health
By Dr Alfred Murage
4h ago
How to treat and soften cracked heels
By Esther Muchene
4h ago
Study: Right diet lowers rate of cognitive decline
By Noel Nabiswa
5h ago
