Premium

SHA scams and unpaid claims threaten UHC

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago | 7 min read
 Health CS Aden Duale during his tour to section of Health facilities in Eldoret Uasin Gishu County on September 10, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Scandals and fraudulent claims have emerged as defining features in the running of Kenya’s much-touted new health financing scheme, threatening to derail actualisation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The problems persist despite changes in laws and policies intended to restore transparency under the Social Health Authority (SHA), which replaced the scandal-ridden National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

In 2025 alone, 80 health facilities were suspended or shut down for submitting fraudulent SHA claims.

.

.

