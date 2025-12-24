×
Premium

Healthcare services grind to a halt as clinical officers down their tools

Health & Science
 By Maryann Muganda | 10h ago | 2 min read
 Mbagathi County Hospital during the ongoing go slow strike by doctors on March 18, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenya’s healthcare system ground to a near halt yesterday as clinical officers across the country commenced a nationwide strike, leaving thousands of patients stranded after the expiry of a 21-day strike notice issued on December 3.

The industrial action, which began at midnight on Monday, has severely limited services across Levels 2 to Level 5 public hospitals, affecting maternal care, emergency services, routine outpatient consultations and disease control programmes.

At the Mbagathi County Referral Hospital, a facility that typically handles over a thousand patients daily, the impact was starkly visible.

