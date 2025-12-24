How new Transplant law could improve access to kidney treatment, blood donation

Human kidney on scientific background. [GettyImages]

A new legislative proposal seeks to provide a framework for blood and transplant services in Kenya, while streamlining the sector.

The Kenya Blood, Cells, Tissues and Organs Bill, 2025 proposes the establishment of the Kenya Blood and Transplant Authority to coordinate blood donation, cell, tissue, and organ donation and transplantation.

The Bill is sponsored by Seme MP Dr James Nyikal, who explained that the Authority would succeed the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority, established under Legal Notice No. 142 of 2022.