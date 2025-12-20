'Pink riders': Siaya's bodaboda girls hitting the road for mothers and children's health

A section of boda girls, under the umbrella of boda riders park their motorcycles at Matibabu Hospital Foundation in Siaya. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Clad in a bright pink T-shirt and a reflective vest, Lucy Odele confidently rides her matching pink motorcycle along the rocky, muddy roads of Ukwala.

Branded Boda Girls, the motorbike is more than a means of transport; it is an identity and a symbol of hope in remote villages, helping women access essential reproductive health services.

The colour is deliberate. Easily visible from a distance, pink is closely associated with safety and trust, especially among women who for years have struggled to access timely maternal and child healthcare.