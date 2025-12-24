Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal

Pharmacology staff count the last USAID drug supplies amid shortages at Lodwar County Referral Hospital on April 1, 2025. (AFP)

Kenya’s healthcare system suffered a major blow after US President Donald Trump froze foreign aid early this year, immediately after assuming office.

The stop-work order created a funding gap of Sh30.9 billion, severely disrupting health programmes that heavily rely on donor support.

In response, the Kenyan government entered a five-year cooperation framework worth $2.5 billion (Sh325 billion) with the US, aimed at saving lives and strengthening the country’s health system.