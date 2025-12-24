×
Premium

Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 7h ago | 5 min read
 Pharmacology staff count the last USAID drug supplies amid shortages at Lodwar County Referral Hospital on April 1, 2025. (AFP)

Kenya’s healthcare system suffered a major blow after US President Donald Trump froze foreign aid early this year, immediately after assuming office. 

The stop-work order created a funding gap of Sh30.9 billion, severely disrupting health programmes that heavily rely on donor support. 

In response, the Kenyan government entered a five-year cooperation framework worth $2.5 billion (Sh325 billion) with the US, aimed at saving lives and strengthening the country’s health system. 

Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
SHA scams and unpaid claims threaten UHC
SHA scams and unpaid claims threaten UHC
