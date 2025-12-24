Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal

Kenya’s healthcare system suffered a major blow after US President Donald Trump froze foreign aid early this year, immediately after assuming office.
The stop-work order created a funding gap of Sh30.9 billion, severely disrupting health programmes that heavily rely on donor support.
In response, the Kenyan government entered a five-year cooperation framework worth $2.5 billion (Sh325 billion) with the US, aimed at saving lives and strengthening the country’s health system.
