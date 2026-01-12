HIV funding falls short of targets as millions of lives hang in the balance

Non-governmental organisations and youth groups march in Kakamega streets to mark World Aids Day on December 1, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The US government paused all foreign assistance in January 2025. This abrupt decision affected the delivery of life-saving HIV medicines and the provision of HIV prevention services to millions of people. A UNAIDS report estimates there could be an additional six million new HIV infections and four million Aids-related deaths by 2029 if the world does not act.

In November 2025, a global health initiative, The Global Fund, raised $11.34 billion for HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria. Melanie Bisnauth, a public health professional in healthcare systems strengthening and HIV/Aids leadership, discusses how far this latest funding could go and how African nations can tackle the dwindling funding for HIV/Aids control.

What is the funding status for HIV/Aids?

Raising $11.34 billion is significant but it falls short of the $18 billion target. The Global Fund is trying to raise $18 billion for its work from 2027 to 2029. The Global Fund is a worldwide partnership to end the epidemic of HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria and ensure a healthier, safer and more equitable future for all.

The US pledged $4.6 billion to the Global Fund during the fund’s summit in November 2025, on the side of the G20 meeting in South Africa. It was a reduction from its previous pledge of $6 billion to support prevention, treatment, care and related services for the three diseases. But it is also an indication that the US has not abandoned all multilateral global health efforts. It remains the largest single contribution to the Global Fund 2027 to 2029 cycle.

The shortfall may strain existing programmes and delay expansion of life-saving interventions for HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria.

HIV remains a major global public health issue, having claimed an estimated 44.1 million lives to date. An estimated 40.8 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2024, 65 per cent of whom are in Africa.

Job losses could create inefficiencies or service reductions. Building a sustainable HIV response and meeting key goals was already challenging before the sharp funding decline in 2025. More than 11 million people had unsuppressed viral loads in 2024.

Overall, while the funds raised demonstrate continued global solidarity, they are insufficient to fully compensate for the US withdrawal and broader declines in donor support.

There are potentially long-term consequences. Reduced funding and service disruptions threaten to reverse years of progress. Infections could rise, especially in communities where viral suppression was already low. Lack of service delivery and supply of treatment will weaken trust in health systems and can lead to treatment interruptions, drug resistance and poorer health outcomes.

As the Global Fund’s executive director said at the Replenishment Summit, “the old model” of development funding is over. This model is the heavy reliance on international funding like USAID and other donor organisations.

It’s essential for countries to become more self-reliant. But the statement warned that too abrupt a transition could be dangerous.

I fear that the Covid-19 pandemic has already taken a toll on the quality of care provided. Healthcare systems are already overburdened.

National governments have to step up and locally support their healthcare systems, collaborate and build together, and strengthen their health funding structures.

After attending the Africa Summit in Geneva in May 2025, stakeholders, country representatives, donor agencies and NGOs expressed a key message: those involved in the sector should not reinvent the entire wheel. There is value in the knowledge gained from programming, technical expertise, data insights, partnerships, communities and global health networks should be used to strengthen, adapt and scale what already works.

This will ensure that Africa’s HIV response remains community-centred, evidence-driven, and resilient in the face of emerging challenges.

The global health climate has changed and communities have lost trust because of severely disrupted or even completely cut programmes. African governments must allocate their own resources for HIV programmes, through budget prioritisation, health insurance schemes, and innovative financing such as public-private partnerships. Improvements, such as integrating HIV services into primary care, using data-driven targeting, and negotiating lower drug costs can maximise impact.

Strengthening regional collaborations and pooled procurement through organisations like the African Union or regional health bodies can improve bargaining power and reduce dependency on external aid.