×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Why essential vitamins may be safer than antibiotics for skin health

Health & Science
 By Ayoki Onyango | 9h ago | 2 min read

There is often little need to rely on sulphur ointments or strong antibiotics to treat certain skin conditions when vitamins can play a significant supportive role. For decades, vitamin A has been recognised as a vital nutrient for skin health, earning its reputation as the “skin vitamin”.

Experts say vitamin A is indispensable in maintaining youthful, healthy-looking skin. This principle underpins the philosophy behind Environ Skin Care, whose products are designed to introduce vitamin A and other essential nutrients gradually to help normalise the skin, improving texture and appearance.

However, patients with skin conditions are typically started on creams containing low doses of vitamins, sometimes combined with mild antibiotics to address fungal or bacterial causes of disease, explains Dr Steve Waluande, a molecular biologist and private medical practitioner formerly associated with Philips.

Environ Skin Care was founded in 1990 by Dr Des Fernandes, a globally recognised plastic surgeon based in Cape Town, South Africa. While small amounts of vitamin A were already being used in cosmetic products in the 1980s, Dr Fernandes was the first to introduce it in high, clinically effective concentrations.

One distinctive feature of Environ products is the absence of fragrances, preservatives, colourants and animal extracts. According to Dr Waluande, this requires extremely strict laboratory manufacturing standards. Once opened, the products must be used within 15 weeks to maintain effectiveness.

Dr Fernandes also pioneered the use of stabilised forms of vitamin C that are free from damaging radicals. When combined with vitamin A, this form of vitamin C plays a key role in collagen formation, supporting skin firmness and repair.

Dr Waluande advises consumers to consult medical professionals or purchase products only from reputable pharmacies and chemists to avoid counterfeit skincare items.

The range includes antioxidant sunscreens containing vitamins C and E, as well as proactive day and night creams formulated for teenagers, young adults and individuals in their early thirties. These products are often recommended for those seeking preventative skincare, particularly for acne-prone or oily skin.

Dermatologists also recommend certain formulations for older individuals showing early signs of sun damage, wrinkles or pigmentation. Alpha-hydroxy-based products, for example, are suitable for mature, dry or rough skin and help improve texture through gentle exfoliation.

The creams are designed for maximum penetration of vitamins A, C and E and are suitable for all skin types and age groups. They can also be used alongside regular skincare routines under medical guidance.

Beyond skincare, some vitamin-based products are used as dietary supplements for individuals with weakened immunity due to conditions, such as HIV/AIDS or treatments, such as chemotherapy. Medical experts note that antioxidant supplements may support immune function, cognitive performance and overall wellbeing.

A study commissioned by The Lewin Group on behalf of Wyeth Consumer Health found that daily multivitamin use among older adults may improve overall health and reduce the need for hospital care. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Davji Atellah: Private hospitals exploit foreign doctors, block Kenyan medics
Davji Atellah: Private hospitals exploit foreign doctors, block Kenyan medics
Next article
HIV funding falls short of targets as millions of lives hang in the balance
HIV funding falls short of targets as millions of lives hang in the balance
.

Similar Articles

How Kenya's breeding efforts are saving the Mountain Bongo from extinction
By Amos Kiarie 2026-01-12 09:00:00
How Kenya's breeding efforts are saving the Mountain Bongo from extinction
The viral threats everyone should watch in 2026
By The Conversation 2026-01-12 08:00:00
The viral threats everyone should watch in 2026
Why essential vitamins may be safer than antibiotics for skin health
By Ayoki Onyango 2026-01-12 08:00:00
Why essential vitamins may be safer than antibiotics for skin health
.

Latest Articles

Davji Atellah: Private hospitals exploit foreign doctors, block Kenyan medics
Davji Atellah: Private hospitals exploit foreign doctors, block Kenyan medics
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-01-12 11:45:45
HIV funding falls short of targets as millions of lives hang in the balance
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2026-01-12 09:00:00
Premium
How Kenya's breeding efforts are saving the Mountain Bongo from extinction
Health & Science
By Amos Kiarie
2026-01-12 09:00:00
The viral threats everyone should watch in 2026
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2026-01-12 08:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>HPV self-testing set to revolutionise cervical cancer detection in Kenya
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-01-12 08:00:00
HPV self-testing set to revolutionise cervical cancer detection in Kenya
>Wearing a weighted vest can promote bone health and weight loss, but it's not a cure-all
By The Conversation 2026-01-12 00:00:00
Wearing a weighted vest can promote bone health and weight loss, but it's not a cure-all
>Taita Taveta unveils urban climate resilience plan to protect Mwatate
By Renson Mnyamwezi 2026-01-12 00:00:00
Taita Taveta unveils urban climate resilience plan to protect Mwatate
>US climate retreat hits Kenya's drylands
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2026-01-09 09:00:00
US climate retreat hits Kenya's drylands
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved