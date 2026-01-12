×
Taita Taveta unveils urban climate resilience plan to protect Mwatate

Health & Science
 By Renson Mnyamwezi | 6h ago | 2 min read
 

Taita Taveta governor Andrew Mwadime before the Senate's CPAC Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on June 19, 2025. [File, Standard]

Taita Taveta County Government has developed a policy framework to enhance climate resilience for the newly conferred Mwatate Municipality. The policy was formulated in collaboration with consultancy firm Prestige Management Solutions Limited.

Last year, Governor Andrew Mwadime elevated Mwatate town to municipal status to stimulate investment and economic growth. The town also serves as the county headquarters.

Under the climate resilience framework, dubbed the Urban Climate Risk Assessment (UCRA), the county and consultancy firm identified priority adaptation and mitigation actions. They also highlighted institutional weaknesses and gaps which, if adequately addressed, will help stimulate socio-economic development and investment in Mwatate along the busy Voi-Taveta highway.

UCRA also identified and characterised climate and emerging hazards, including persistent water shortages caused by prolonged droughts, unreliable rainfall, inadequate sewerage and waste disposal systems, and limited land—a common challenge in major towns such as Mwatate, Voi, and Taveta.

Other gaps include climate trends such as droughts, floods, heatwaves, environmental degradation, and impacts on livelihoods.

Addressing stakeholders during the UCRA workshop in Voi town, which validated the policy, Mwatate Municipality Board chairperson Julius Ngondo said the board had identified perceived climate hazards, vulnerabilities, and service gaps.

“The board and Prestige Management Solutions Limited have formulated the UCRA framework to guide sectoral interventions and mitigation measures. We have also identified institutional weaknesses such as poor drainage, limited early warning systems, and weak inter-agency coordination,” he said.

Ngondo, a former secondary school principal, added that other challenges, include population growth, high demand for water and health services, employment pressures, infrastructure limitations, ageing equipment, and lack of climate-proofed design. He noted low public participation in climate information and governance gaps as additional concerns.

“We have prioritised climate risks, hotspots, and critical systems, including markets, flood-prone settlements, transport corridors, drainage, water supply, waste management, and roads,” Ngondo said, adding; “We are integrating climate risk into urban planning, land use, zoning, housing approvals, budgeting, and asset management.”

Water Executive Granton Mwandawiro said the policy will guide the county and investors in upgrading stormwater drainage systems in line with county and national climate policies.

William Ndungu, Director of Prestige Management Solutions, said priority actions, roles, and timelines have been agreed upon to benefit the local community, particularly in water and health services.

“If Mwatate Municipality’s potential is fully harnessed, it could match the development levels of Kigali, Rwanda,” Ndungu said.

The municipality faces food insecurity and inadequate health and water services due to rapid population growth.

Local elder Bakari Kalema noted that poor water, sewerage, and hygiene conditions pose health risks, discouraging investment.

“The town is surrounded by hills facing environmental degradation, and many public spaces are littered due to careless solid waste disposal,” he added.

The framework aims to guide the municipality in building resilience, improving infrastructure, safeguarding public health, and supporting sustainable urban growth. 

