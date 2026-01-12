HPV self-testing set to revolutionise cervical cancer detection in Kenya

Many women screen for HPV when they have already developed advanced stages of cervical cancer that are hard to treat. [Courtesy]

When Rachel Adhiambo Odoyo picked up a self-testing kit for Human Papillomavirus (HPV), she expected nothing more than to simply know her status.

The 33-year-old clinical officer and mother of two had no symptoms, no pain, no discomfort, but just a commitment to practise what she teaches. She wanted to know her status, the same way she urges every woman she meets to do.

But the tiny brush and vial would return a result that left her anxious-she tested positive for HPV types 16 and 18, the two strains linked to cervical cancer.