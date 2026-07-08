Graves, crying families as cheap, killer liquor rules Kathonzweni

Mwalili’s daughter, Mwikali Mwalili, holding her late father's potrait. [Stephen Nzioka-The standard]

Two fresh graves. Two distraught families. Alleged poisonous cheap liquor. One local den and slow police investigations.

This is the situation which villagers in Kathonzweni, Makueni county continue to live in following sudden deaths of two friends after consuming alcohol in the township.

At the shores of Matinga dam, Kathonzweni is the home of Mwongeli Kitenye, mother to the late Josephat Kyalo, 30.