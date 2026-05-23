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WHO warns of rising Ebola threat as Kenya tightens response efforts

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Kenya is on alert over a possible Ebola spillover amid regional outbreaks and increased cross-border movement. [iStockphoto]

The government has put in place measures to contain the Ebola virus, as the World Health Organisation says the disease has so far killed 82 people.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said suspected deaths could be as high as 17 in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, while about 750 cases remain unconfirmed.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health said it had identified 22 high-risk counties, including Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Mombasa and Turkana.

In addition, public health emergency centers have been activated at both levels of government, with screening intensified at all border points.

Health Cabinet Secretary  Aden Duale said at least 42,437 travellers have been screened at the border points and airports. 

To strengthen diagnostics, four national laboratories have been designated for testing including a mobile laboratory. More than 880 national and county health workers have been trained on preparedness and response.

Isolation and treatment facilities have also been identified across the country. Duale maintained no case has been confirmed, but urged Kenyans to avoid non-essential travel to affected areas.

He also met officials from the Africa-CDC and other health stakeholders to discuss joint efforts on the outbreak, stressing the need for stronger regional coordination. 

He acknowledged the need to intensify preparedness measures, given Kenya’s strong trade and transport links with Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). 

“Kenya has activated the incident management system to coordinate national preparedness,” the CS said.

Meanwhile, WHO leaders met in Geneva  to review the status of the outbreak and discuss the approved vaccine protocols for the fast spreading Bundibugyo Ebola variant.

WHO said its risk assessment has been upgraded, warning that the likelihood of rapid spread is now very high. 

However, it noted that response capacity is being strained amid a worsening humanitarian situation.

Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency had revised its assessment of the outbreak risk in the DRC, raising it to a higher level due to the escalating threat.

During the media briefing, WHO highlighted the need for humanitarian access, including air access to reach affected areas and support response efforts.

The global health agency said that, based on epidemiological data, accurate contact tracing and stronger community trust could help reduce the outbreak risk from high to moderate. Ghebreyesus noted that the outbreak is spreading, with at least two million people displaced in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

The United Nations has also released $60 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to accelerate the response in the DRC and the region. The United States has pledged $23 million to support efforts in the DRC and Uganda and will also help establish 50 Ebola treatment clinics across the two countries.

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