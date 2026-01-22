Duale pushes digital health rollout to improve patient care

Health CS Aden Duale with Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok during a strategic engagement to strengthen the delivery of quality health care on January 21,2026. [Kiprono Kurgat, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called on healthcare providers to fully embrace digital connectivity and align with the government’s Digital Health System initiative.

He said the system was key to transforming Kenya into a regional health hub.

Speaking on Wednesday during a strategic engagement with Bomet Governor Hillary Barchock, Duale said digitisation would not only improve efficiency and patient outcomes but also help eliminate duplication of services across the health sector.

“I urge all health care providers to align with our Digital Health System to enhance digital connectivity, which will drive efficiency, enable integrated care and accelerate our journey towards a more equitable, responsive health system,” he said.

The meeting brought together key health sector stakeholders, including unions, the private sector, faith-based organisations, and development partners to strengthen the delivery of quality healthcare under Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

The engagement was informed by a data-driven performance briefing, which showed that all 158 public health facilities in Bomet County are fully empanelled on digital health systems. According to Duale, the county has also registered more than 610,000 residents under the Social Health Authority (SHA), ranking second nationally, while achieving 97 per cent coverage in both immunisation and sanitation.

Commending Bomet’s progress, the CS noted that teachers registered under SHA can now access healthcare services at any accredited facility across the country, a move he said reflects the benefits of integrating digital health systems nationwide.

He further announced that, effective April 1, 2026, both the Kenya Prisons Service and the National Police Service will transition to SHA. Duale added that since its establishment, the authority has registered 28.8 million Kenyans nationwide, marking significant progress in expanding access to healthcare financing.

At the same time, Duale revealed plans to convene a consultative forum with key stakeholders to ensure full empanelment of all healthcare workers under SHA, acknowledging their central role in advancing UHC. He also welcomed the alignment of UHC staff remuneration with Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) guidelines.

Governor Barchock reaffirmed the county government’s commitment to supporting the Ministry of Health in curbing fraud within the SHA system. He called for enhanced capacity-building for health personnel, with support from the authority, and emphasised the need for greater public sensitisation on SHA registration and contribution payment processes.

Duale was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, Social Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi, Digital Health Agency CEO Anthony Lenayara, and other national and county leaders.