Kajiado Community Health Promoters decry months of unpaid stipends

Community Health Promoters in Kajiado County decry unpaid stipends, citing financial strain and calling for urgent government intervention to restore dignity and service delivery. [ Jsphat Kinyanjui , Standard]

Community Health Promoters in Kajiado County have raised concerns over unpaid stipends dating back to 2023, accusing the county government of neglecting their welfare despite the critical role they continue to play in grassroots healthcare delivery.

Speaking at Bisil Hospital, the health promoters expressed frustration and disappointment, saying the prolonged delay in payment has subjected many of them to financial hardship and emotional distress.

The promoters noted that they have continued to offer essential healthcare services within communities, including maternal health sensitisation, immunisation follow-ups, disease surveillance, and household health education, despite going for months without compensation.

Female Community Health Promoters said they have been particularly affected by the situation, with some revealing that the lack of payment has caused tension within their families. Several women stated that their spouses have repeatedly questioned why they continue undertaking demanding public health duties without any financial support from the county government.

“We have remained committed to serving our communities because health matters are important, but the reality is that many of us are struggling. Some of our families no longer understand why we continue working without pay,” lamented one of the promoters during the gathering at Bisil Hospital.

The health workers further argued that they form the backbone of preventive and primary healthcare services in rural areas and therefore deserve dignity, recognition, and timely payment of their stipends.

They now want the County Government of Kajiado to move with speed in resolving the matter, warning that continued delays could demoralise health promoters and negatively affect service delivery at the grassroots level.

The Community Health Promoters appealed to county leaders and the relevant health authorities to urgently intervene and ensure that all pending dues are settled without further