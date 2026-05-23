×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Beyond theatre: How digital tech is reshaping surgery and saving lives

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 4h ago | 7 min read
 An ongoing surgery at Makueni County Referral Hospital, where modern technology is used to boost surgeries with guidance of specialized doctors outside the surgery rooms. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

For more than a decade, Caroline Wambua lived behind scarves to protect her dignity. What began as a small swelling on her neck in 2012 gradually developed into a massive goitre that changed her appearance, affected her health and left her isolated as she endured stigma from her community.

“At first it was just a small growth and I ignored it. With time, it kept growing bigger and bigger,” recalls the Wote, Makueni resident.

The condition worsened over time, bringing symptoms such as irregular heartbeats, palpitations, headaches, difficulty in breathing and dizziness. As the swelling grew, Wambua began covering her neck with scarves to avoid the stares from people around her.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
WHO warns of rising Ebola threat as Kenya tightens response efforts
WHO warns of rising Ebola threat as Kenya tightens response efforts
Next article
Beyond theatre: How digital tech is reshaping surgery and saving lives
Beyond theatre: How digital tech is reshaping surgery and saving lives
.

Similar Articles

Duale: Three suspected Ebola cases tested negative, surveillance upped
By Fred Kagonye 2026-05-22 20:30:34
Duale: Three suspected Ebola cases tested negative, surveillance upped
Kajiado Community Health Promoters decry months of unpaid stipends
By Josphat Kinyanjui 2026-05-22 13:21:00
Kajiado Community Health Promoters decry months of unpaid stipends
One in four Kenyans likely to suffer mental health condition
By Wanjiku Kariuki 2026-05-22 06:45:00
One in four Kenyans likely to suffer mental health condition
.

Latest Articles

WHO warns of rising Ebola threat as Kenya tightens response efforts
WHO warns of rising Ebola threat as Kenya tightens response efforts
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-05-23 07:08:00
Premium
Beyond theatre: How digital tech is reshaping surgery and saving lives
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-05-23 06:00:00
Duale: Three suspected Ebola cases tested negative, surveillance upped
Health & Science
By Fred Kagonye
2026-05-22 20:30:34
Kajiado Community Health Promoters decry months of unpaid stipends
Health & Science
By Josphat Kinyanjui
2026-05-22 13:21:00
.

Recommended Articles

>KNH perform haemorrhoids surgery
By Mike Kihaki 2026-05-21 23:52:35
KNH perform haemorrhoids surgery
>Trump eases curbs on planet-warming gases used in refrigerants
By AFP 2026-05-21 21:38:16
Trump eases curbs on planet-warming gases used in refrigerants
>Fear of more TB cases from drinking dens after two deaths
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-05-20 20:21:00
Fear of more TB cases from drinking dens after two deaths
>Vitality Health International rebrands to strengthen healthcare in Kenya, Africa
By Linda Akwabi 2026-05-20 17:48:59
Vitality Health International rebrands to strengthen healthcare in Kenya, Africa
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved