Ebola threat rises within EAC: Is Kenya set to handle possible spillover?

Kenya is on alert over a possible Ebola spillover amid regional outbreaks and increased cross-border movement. [File Courtesy]

Travel and business ties between Kenya, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where an Ebola outbreak has been confirmed, raise the risk of the disease spreading into Kenya.



Experts warn that Kenya’s porous borders increase the likelihood of imported cases, even though no Ebola case has been reported in the country so far.