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Duale: Three suspected Ebola cases tested negative, surveillance upped

Health & Science
 By Fred Kagonye | 6h ago | 3 min read
 Health CS Aden Duale updates media on strengthening Kenya's preparedness and response measures following the regional Ebola virus disease outbreak at Afya House on May 22, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Health CS Aden Duale has said that tests on three individuals and four contacts suspected to have contracted Ebola have turned out negative after tests.

Speaking on Friday at Afya House the CS said that the three individuals had a history of recent travels to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) while the four contacts accompanied them to the hospital.

“I wish to reassure all Kenyans that, as of 21st May 2026, Kenya has not reported any confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease,” he said.

This comes amid rising cases and reported deaths from the Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in DRC and Uganda.

The outbreak has since been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) and a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Duale said that even though Kenya is yet to report any case, it remains at an elevated risk of importation due to the country’s close regional connectivity through trade, transport, and population movement.

“In response, the Government has significantly intensified national preparedness and response measures to safeguard public health.”

Duale said that in case a case is detected in the country he would inform the country of an outbreak.

He said that through the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI), the Ministry of Health, had activated a robust multi-sectoral preparedness and response framework.

Among them is activating the Incident Management System (IMS) to coordinate national preparedness and response activities in collaboration with counties and partners as well as activating Public Health Emergency Operations Centres at both national and county level.

The ministry had also placed rapid response teams on standby for immediate deployment and was coordinating with counties, WHO, Africa CDC, and regional partners.

Duale said that the government has intensified screening and surveillance at all Points of Entry, including airports and land border crossings.

“As of 21t May 2026 a cumulative 42,447 travellers had undergone screening; including 2,965 travellers screened within the last 24 hours alone.”

At the moment there is no blanket quarantine for truck drivers or travellers and the country was implementing enhanced risk-based screening, traveller assessment, monitoring, and rapid response measures in line with International Health Regulations and WHO guidance.

The CS said that Kenya has designated four national laboratories for Ebola testing namely: National Public Health Laboratory, a mobile laboratory platform for rapid deployment where necessary and the Kenya Medical Research Institute branches in Nairobi and Kisumu.

According to Duale, 22 counties had been flagged as high risk and 118 rapid response personnel were on standby while the ministry had sensitized over 880 national and county healthcare workers on Ebola preparedness and response.

“Continuous healthcare worker sensitization sessions remain ongoing, while isolation and treatment facilities have been identified and equipped with personal protective equipment and essential response supplies.”

Duale called for calm while asking to remain vigilant and visit nearest healthcare centre if they exhibit symptoms such as: Fever, Severe weakness or fatigue, Headache and muscle pain, Vomiting or diarrhoea, stomach pain or Unexplained bleeding or bruising in severe cases particularly on individuals who have been to parts of Uganda and DRC.

“The public is further advised to maintain high standards of personal hygiene, avoid contact with bodily fluids of sick persons, avoid handling sick or dead animals and rely only on official information issued by the Ministry of Health, KNPHI, WHO, and Africa CDC,” said Duale.

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