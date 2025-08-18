×
How every mother can give their child the best start in life

Health Opinion
 By Wema Adere | 2w ago | 2 min read
 A mother breastfeeding a young baby. [Courtesy/Getty Images]

Every child deserves the best start in life, and breastfeeding provides exactly that. It is nature’s first vaccine, a shield against disease, and the foundation of lifelong health. Breastfeeding remains one of the most effective investments to promote child survival and development.

The first 1,000 days of life, from conception to a child’s second birthday, shape future health, brain development, and productivity. Breastfeeding provides essential nutrition and protection from diseases, such as diarrhea and pneumonia. It also reduces healthcare costs for families and the nation.

For mothers, breastfeeding lowers the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, supports mental health, aids in birth spacing, and fosters strong bonds with their children. Children who are breastfed are more likely to be healthier, perform better in school, and earn more as adults.

Undernutrition is linked to 45 per cent of all child deaths, around 2.7 million annually. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), optimal breastfeeding could save over 820,000 children under five every year.

Despite its proven benefits, breastfeeding rates remain below targets. Globally, only 44 per cent of infants are exclusively breastfed for the first six months. In Kenya, the rate stands at 61 per cent, still below the WHO target of at least 70 per cent.

The Constitution of Kenya (Article 53(1)(c)) guarantees every child’s right to adequate nutrition and healthcare, framing breastfeeding as a right.

National laws, such as the Employment Act (2012), Health Act (2017), and the Breast Milk Substitutes Act (2012) support this right by mandating maternity leave, workplace lactation rooms, and regulating formula marketing. However, enforcement and implementation gaps remain.

Many Kenyan mothers face challenges, such as short maternity leave, lack of workplace breastfeeding facilities, societal stigma, limited partner involvement, and aggressive promotion of breastmilk substitutes.

A 2022 study by Ickes et al. found that 73 per cent of Kenyan employers lack lactation facilities. Cultural beliefs, inadequate community support, and physical or medical barriers further hinder exclusive breastfeeding.

Investment in breastfeeding yields high returns. WHO estimates that every US$1 (Sh129) invested generates US$35 (Sh4,523) in health and economic benefits. In Kenya, meeting breastfeeding goals could save Sh750 million in healthcare and Sh1.5 billion in productivity annually (Unicef, 2019).

Supporting breastfeeding empowers women, improves children’s educational outcomes, and strengthens national development. Healthier children are more likely to reach their full cognitive potential, stay in school longer, and become productive adults.

This year, World Breastfeeding Week (August 1 to 7) is celebrated under the theme: “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.” Employers are especially urged to lead by example by establishing breastfeeding rooms, offering flexible work schedules, and advocating for extended maternity leave.

Let us recommit to supporting mothers through effective policies, workplace accommodations, and community efforts to ensure that every child receives the healthiest start in life.

Wema is a Senior Nutrition Advisor with an International Non-Governmental Organisation.

