Epilepsy stigma persists in Kenya amid awareness drive in Kajiado

Epilepsy remains one of the most misunderstood neurological conditions in Kenya, with stigma and misinformation continuing to keep many patients away from care.

Medical experts estimate that about one in every 100 people is living with epilepsy in Kenya, reflecting a significant national burden. Yet despite this, many patients remain undiagnosed or untreated, with some families still turning to traditional healers instead of seeking medical care.

“Out of 10 people, only two access healthcare facilities. The other eight go to traditional healers and pastors,” said Patrick Ngechu, Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Association for the Welfare of People with Epilepsy (KAWE).

It is this gap that informed an epilepsy awareness drive held at Kajiado Market on Wednesday, targeting both urban and rural populations within the county.

Kajiado, stakeholders say, presents a unique challenge due to deeply rooted cultural beliefs and stigma.

“There are myths that epilepsy is a curse that someone is bewitched or demon possessed. In some cases, children are hidden at home or denied education because of these beliefs,” said Nicholas Otieno, a clinical epileptologist.

He noted that epilepsy is a chronic neurological condition caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain, leading to recurrent seizures. The condition can affect anyone at any age and, with proper diagnosis and treatment, can be effectively managed.

“Epilepsy is a treatable medical condition. If managed properly, many patients can become seizure-free and go on with their education and work like any other person,” Otieno said.During the awareness drive, medical teams conducted public education sessions, demonstrating seizure first aid and offering on-site consultations. Residents were also encouraged to come forward for screening or refer family members.

Dozens of people turned up, many seeking help for relatives who had previously been hidden due to stigma.

“We have taken about 20 to 30 names so far, and more people are still coming. Some are saying, ‘I have a child at home’ or ‘I know a neighbour with epilepsy,’” said Keswe Mapena, manager at AIC Kajiado Child Care Centre.

Health workers say stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to treatment, often leading to delayed diagnosis and complications.

“Most persons with epilepsy are chased out of school or denied employment because of their condition. Yet this condition is not contagious,” Otieno added.

In a major boost to access to care, KAWE and its partners have also moved to bring services closer to the community through a new clinic at the AIC Kajiado Child Care Centre.

“Patients have been travelling all the way to Nairobi for treatment. There is no need for that anymore. We are bringing services closer to the people,” Ngechu said.

The organisation plans to train community health promoters and primary healthcare workers in the county, alongside broader advocacy efforts to reduce stigma and improve access to treatment.

Stakeholders say sustained awareness and decentralised care will be key in ensuring people living with epilepsy are not only treated but also fully included in society.