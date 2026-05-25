Psoriasis: The skin condition Kenya's health system continues to ignore

Psoriatic arthritis occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy joints and tissues, leading to inflammation. [iStockphoto]

It began quietly, almost unintentionally, in the middle of an assignment.

Bernard Orwongo thought it was just another ordinary day. Camera in hand, he moved between interviews and photographs, doing what he normally does as a photojournalist.

The forum in Nairobi did not immediately make sense to him. At first, it felt technical and distant. Between sessions, he searched online for clarity, but the information still did not explain what was unfolding in front of him.