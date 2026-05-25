Hypospadias: Why 7-year-old boy lives with constant fear of visiting bathroom

Seven-year-old Wilson Muendo should be worrying about homework, football and classroom games with his twin brother and friends.
Instead, every visit to the toilet has become a painful reminder that he is different.
His mother, Eunice Nduku, says her son has spent most of his young life battling shame, discomfort and confusion caused by a congenital condition known as hypospadias — a disorder that affects the opening of the urethra in boys.
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