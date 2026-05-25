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Hypospadias: Why 7-year-old boy lives with constant fear of visiting bathroom

Health & Science
 By Okumu Modachi | 4h ago | 6 min read
 Eunice Nduku with her 7 year old son Wycliff Muendo who is suffering from Hypospadias. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Seven-year-old Wilson Muendo should be worrying about homework, football and classroom games with his twin brother and friends.

Instead, every visit to the toilet has become a painful reminder that he is different.

His mother, Eunice Nduku, says her son has spent most of his young life battling shame, discomfort and confusion caused by a congenital condition known as hypospadias — a disorder that affects the opening of the urethra in boys.

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