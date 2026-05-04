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Groups push for increased primary health care funding

Health & Science
 By Jackline Inyanji | 1d ago | 3 min read
 Primary Health Care is the first point of contact for those seeking medical services in Bungoma. [File, Standard]

Civil society organizations in Bungoma County have intensified calls for increased funding towards Primary Health Care (PHC), urging the county government to raise its allocation from the current 10 per cent to at least 15 per cent in a bid to strengthen grassroots health services.

Ezekiel Odeo, a programmes officer at the Rural Empowerment Development Organization (REDO), emphasized that PHC remains the backbone of the health system and requires urgent prioritization in county budgeting.

Speaking during a community engagement forum in Marakaru Ward, Mr Odeo noted that investing in primary health care is not only cost effective but also critical in addressing the majority of health needs at the community level before they escalate into serious conditions.

“Primary  Health Care is a very important aspect of our health system because it is the first point of contact for those seeking medical services. If we strengthen it, we reduce the burden on higher-level facilities and ensure early detection and prevention of diseases,” he said.

He further explained that REDO, in collaboration with other stakeholders, has been holding forums with health and budget champions drawn from various wards to build grassroots advocacy aimed at pushing for increased PHC funding.

“We are meeting health and budget champions from the wards so that they can help us in pushing the Bungoma County government for a budget increment in line with the Constitution and the Health and Sanitation Act,” Odeo noted.

According to the civil society groups, increasing the PHC budget allocation will facilitate better equipping of dispensaries and health centres, enhance staffing and ensure consistent supply of essential medicines.

Odeo  further called on the Bungoma County Assembly to fast-track the enactment of legislation that would anchor primary health care within a clear legal framework, noting that the absence of such a law has contributed to gaps in implementation and funding.

“If there is a law or policy, it would help in providing guidance on how primary health care is implemented and budgeted for in Bungoma. This will also ensure accountability and sustainability in service delivery,” he added.

The civil society groups also raised concerns over the welfare and operational challenges facing Community Health Promoters (CHPs) who play a key role in delivering health services at the household level.

Odeo noted that although CHPs in Bungoma are currently receiving stipends, there are minimal ongoing activities to support their work, a situation he attributed to delays by the county government in passing a bill that would streamline their operations.

“Community Health Promoters are critical in linking households to the health system. But without a clear policy framework, their efforts are not fully optimized. Passing the relevant bill will ensure they are properly facilitated and their roles clearly defined,” he said.

Anne Simiyu, a resident who attended the forum, highlighted the challenges they face in accessing quality health services, particularly in rural areas where facilities are under-resourced and understaffed.

 

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