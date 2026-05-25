Silent grief shadows Mother's Day for mums who lost children

While many families across the world marked this year’s Mother’s Day with flowers, laughter and cheerful tributes on social media, with others being celebrated by their children in person, for some women, the day came wrapped in silence, grief, unbearable emptiness and painful memories of children they never got to raise.

Behind the smiles at family gatherings, work places and places of worship are mothers carrying invisible grief, women whose children are no longer alive, yet whose motherhood never died with them. They are still mothers, but only through memories.