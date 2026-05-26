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Exotic animal trade explodes as global demand for reptiles rises

Health & Science
 By Maryann Muganda | 35m ago | 6 min read
 Reptiles now dominate Kenya’s legal export market with exports nearly doubling between 2013 and 2023. [File, Standard]

Snakes, crocodiles, tortoises, chameleons and other reptiles are victims of a booming global wildlife trade, as Kenya records a sharp rise in the export of captive-bred and ranched wild animals over the last decade.

The concerns come barely weeks after officers from the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and customs officials intercepted a python being smuggled through the Namanga border from Tanzania into Kenya.

The 13-foot snake had been concealed inside a wooden box disguised as motor vehicle spare parts aboard a passenger bus travelling to Nairobi. The driver and conductor were arrested as investigations continue.

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