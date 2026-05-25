More than a skin condition: The silent threat of psoriatic arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy joints and tissues, leading to inflammation. [iStockphoto]

For many people, psoriasis is understood as a skin condition marked by itchy, flaky or inflamed patches. However, doctors warn that the disease can extend far beyond the skin.

One of the most serious related conditions is psoriatic arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the joints and can lead to long-term disability if left untreated.

Dr Etau Ekwom, a rheumatologist, says the condition changes how psoriasis should be understood entirely. “This demonstrates that it is a systemic disease,” he said. “It comes with other symptoms that include arthritis, eye disease, such as uveitis, and gut involvement, such as inflammatory bowel disease.”