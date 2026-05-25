New rapid tests fight deadly infections in Africa

In the evolving landscape of global health, where private sector innovation increasingly intersects with public systems, organisations like Abbott Laboratories continue to play a role in advancing access to life-saving diagnostics across Africa.

In a conversation with the General Manager for Rapid Diagnostics across East, Central and West Africa at Abbott Laboratories Aziz Abdi, we learnt how Abbott is driving efforts to expand rapid diagnostic tools, particularly in the fight against elimination of mother-to-child transmission of infectious diseases such as HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis B.

In Africa, health systems face disproportionate burdens from infectious diseases such as HIV, syphilis and hepatitis. Diagnostics, Abdi argues, are the critical entry point to treatment and prevention.

“Early and accurate diagnosis determines whether a patient gets timely care—and whether transmission is prevented,” he explains.

A key innovation Abdi highlights is Abbott’s fourth-generation HIV rapid test, capable of detecting infections earlier than conventional methods. Unlike older tests that identify antibodies weeks after infection, this technology detects the p24 antigen within days—enabling earlier intervention.

“Timing is everything,” Abdi notes. “Detecting HIV even a week earlier can significantly reduce onward transmission.”

But Abbott’s ambitions extend beyond single-disease solutions. The company is investing in integrated diagnostic approaches, particularly through its Antenatal Care (ANC) panel designed to screen pregnant women simultaneously for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B.

Shukri Abdulahi, a midwife and nurse in Dukanotu village, Bura sub-county, Tana River County, says that Rapid HIV diagnostics can improve patient care dramatically, through faster linkage of mothers and infants to treatment, reduced loss to follow-up while waiting for lab results and better counselling because patients receive answers immediately.

“Fast diagnosis means we can act immediately to save lives. As a nurse, every early result is a chance to protect a newborn,” says Shukri.

The push for “triple elimination”—ending mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B has become a central pillar of global public health efforts, championed by organisations like the World Health Organisation and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite progress, gaps remain stark. While over 80 per cent of pregnant women globally are tested for HIV, only about half are screened for syphilis and just 20 per cent for hepatitis.

Christine, a teenage mom from Kilifi County- defiled by a grandparent who was positive-says that rapid infant diagnosis also helps mothers avoid long periods of uncertainty and ensures immediate treatment if needed.

This improves both maternal confidence and newborn outcomes.

“Knowing my results quickly gives me hope instead of fear. Every dose of treatment is a step toward protecting my baby,” says Christine.

These gaps have devastating consequences. Untreated syphilis can lead to stillbirths in over half of cases. Hepatitis B in infants often becomes chronic, leading to liver disease or cancer later in life.

The ANC panel aims to address these disparities by offering a single, rapid test delivering results within 30 minutes, particularly valuable in rural settings where access to laboratories is limited.

Africa’s leadership in innovation

Contrary to common perceptions, Abdi believes Africa is setting important examples for the world.

“The level of political will, talent and commitment across the continent is remarkable,” he says.

Kenya, for instance, has achieved over 90 per cent screening coverage for HIV and syphilis in antenatal care and is now working to close the hepatitis gap.

Still, major challenges persist. Fragmented health systems, limited laboratory infrastructure and policy gaps hinder widespread adoption of advanced diagnostics.

“Many systems still operate in silos, separate programmes for each disease,” Abdi explains. “Integration is key to efficiency and better outcomes.”

He also points to supply chain constraints and uneven healthcare worker training, particularly in rural areas, as ongoing obstacles.

Abdi underscores the importance of collaboration between governments and private companies. At Abbott, partnerships are built on three pillars: technical assistance, capacity building and community engagement.

“We don’t just provide products—we support training, strengthen systems and work with communities to drive awareness,” he says.

However, he cautions that successful partnerships require patience and alignment with government processes.

“Public systems move differently from private companies. Understanding that dynamic is essential.”With shifts in global funding, African countries are increasingly exploring blended financing models that combine donor support with domestic investment.

“It won’t happen overnight,” Abdi acknowledges, “but we’re seeing strong momentum toward more sustainable health systems.”

Looking ahead, Abdi hopes Abbott’s work will contribute to the widespread adoption of advanced diagnostics and the eventual elimination of mother-to-child transmission of key infectious diseases. “We want a future where no child is born with HIV, syphilis, or hepatitis,” he says. “That’s the legacy we’re working toward.”