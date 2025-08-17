NSSF, Labour Ministry in campaign to plant two million trees

NSSF Trustee Musa Nyandusi (left) and NSSF Board of Trustees Chairman David Kariuki Njeru plant a tree at Migaa golf course in Kiambu, during celebrations to mark NSSF's 60th anniversary, on August 11, 2025. [George Njunge, Standard]

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF), in conjunction with the Labour Ministry, is leading a campaign to plant two million trees this financial year.

The campaign, according to NSSF, is aligned with the Vision 2030 economic blueprint, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and global climate action efforts.

Speaking in Kiambu during a tree planting day in conjunction with Migaa Golf Club, NSSF Board of Trustees Chairman David Njeru said the initiative underscores NSSF’s initiative and commitment to environmental stewardship, social economic growth and community engagement.

“As we celebrate NSSF’s 60th anniversary, we, together with Migaa Golf Club and Finnet Trust Foundation, have joined forces to lead a transformative initiative that integrates environmental conservation, community empowerment.

“This initiative not only contributes to a sustainable future but also offers a unique opportunity to align NSSF with high high-profile cause that resonates with national priorities,” Njeru said.

He added that the initiative aligns with the presidential directive on tree planting as a key part of the country’s strategy to combat climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and restore degraded landscapes.

Peter Mungai from Migaa Gold Club said tree planting should be a responsibility for all Kenyans.

“Planting a tree is not supposed to be beneficial to the person planting immediately, the tree and shade cover we are enjoying was as an effort of a person who planted a tree years ago,” he said .

President William Ruto On May 10, 2024 kicked off a campaign aimed at planting over five billion trees to increase the country’s green cover.

State agencies have since been spearheading the drive around the country, working in collaboration with local communities.