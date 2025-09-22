Don't gamble: Why timely jabs are key to securing your child's future

Vaccines stimulate a child’s immune system to fight off deadly diseases. [Courtesy]

Many parents are familiar with the routine clinic visit after birth—where a newborn is weighed, measured, has their temperature checked, and receives a quick jab, often without much explanation. While some do this out of habit, for every child, these early steps are anything but routine—they are crucial for survival.

In the whirlwind of early parenthood, it’s easy to miss appointments or assume vaccines and screenings happen automatically. But this early window is when timely intervention matters most.

Newborn screening is one of the most important yet overlooked parts of a child’s healthcare journey. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines it as checking babies for conditions that may not be visible at birth but could cause serious problems if untreated. Usually done via a simple heel-prick blood test, it can detect rare genetic, hormonal, or metabolic disorders.

“Newborn screening identifies conditions that can affect long-term health or survival. Early detection can prevent death or disability,” explains Dr Syama Sinuff, Consultant Paediatrician at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH).

At AKUH, babies are screened for conditions like congenital hypothyroidism (CH) on the fifth day of life. “If left untreated, CH can lead to mental retardation. The benefit-to-risk ratio for screening every newborn is extremely high,” says Dr Sinuff.

While countries like the US and Australia have near-universal screening, many low-income nations lag behind. In Kenya, most newborns are only screened in private hospitals. Globally, just 13 per cent of babies in the Asia-Pacific region and 78 per cent in Europe undergo early screening.

Backbone of child survival

After screening, the focus turns to vaccines. These stimulate a child’s immune system to fight off deadly diseases. “Vaccination is the safest way to protect children. It helps their bodies produce antibodies that prevent disease,” says Dr Sinuff.

Kenya’s national immunisation schedule begins at birth and continues through age five. It includes protection against tuberculosis, polio, hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), pneumococcal infections, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), and rotavirus.

Later, children receive vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), along with booster doses. Optional vaccines, such as like those for flu, chickenpox, meningitis, hepatitis A, cholera, and typhoid, are also available and offer added protection against severe complications or disability.

At birth, infants receive the BCG vaccine against tuberculosis, one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases. The polio vaccine is given at birth and through multiple doses until age five, protecting against a virus that causes paralysis and death. Hepatitis B vaccine starts at birth and helps prevent serious liver diseases and cancer. By six weeks, babies begin receiving pneumococcal and Hib vaccines, guarding against pneumonia and meningitis—major killers of children under five.

DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccines follow at six, 10, and 14 weeks. Diphtheria can cause heart damage; tetanus results in muscle spasms; pertussis leads to severe, sometimes fatal coughing fits. Rotavirus, a leading cause of diarrhoea, is also prevented early on.

By nine months, children get the measles-rubella vaccine, followed by the MMR vaccine at 15 months to protect against three highly contagious diseases.

Hospitals also offer optional vaccines. The flu shot is recommended annually from six months. Chickenpox (varicella) is prevented with two doses starting at one year. Meningitis vaccines start at 10 months. Cholera and hepatitis A vaccines are also given from one year, while typhoid is administered from age two.

The coverage gap

Despite clear benefits, immunisation rates in Kenya remain below WHO’s 90 per cent target. National coverage is about 79.7 per cent, with some counties like Narok reporting only 66 per cent of children aged 12–23 months are fully vaccinated. Fewer than 40 per cent receive all vaccines on time.

Vaccine stock-outs are a growing concern. In 2025 alone, 12 counties reported shortages of critical vaccines including BCG, polio, and rotavirus, with some facilities left with just two weeks’ supply.

Education, accessibility, and misinformation also play roles. Mothers with higher education and better access to clinics are more likely to fully vaccinate their children. Rural and marginalised communities often struggle with distance, cost, and lack of information. In cities, vaccine hesitancy further complicates the picture.

Dr Sinuff emphasises, “Screening and vaccination are not optional extras. Early detection and immunisation prevent death and lifelong disability.”

For parents, this means asking questions, keeping up with clinic appointments, and understanding that every jab is a defence against deadly disease. For policymakers, it means ensuring consistent vaccine supply, improving access, and strengthening education campaigns.

These are not minor routines to rush through—they are the foundation of a child’s right to survive and thrive.