×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Living on a needle's edge: When your child has Type 1 diabetes

Health & Science
 By Rodgers Otiso | 2h ago | 8 min read
 

Samson Wahore prepares an insulin pen before his son gets injected in Nairobi. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

For families raising children with Type 1 diabetes, sleep is never restful. It is interrupted by alarms, finger pricks, whispered prayers, and the constant dread that blood sugar may drop too low or spike too high without warning. For these parents, caregiving is not just a responsibility, it is a 24-hour vigil.

From the first insulin injection to the countless finger pricks, from sleepless nights to relentless anxiety, raising a child with Type 1 diabetes, and for many families, the journey begins with confusion and fear.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Hospitals crisis drags on as Duale, Clinical Officers clash over pay deal
Hospitals crisis drags on as Duale, Clinical Officers clash over pay deal
Next article
Living on a needle's edge: When your child has Type 1 diabetes
Living on a needle's edge: When your child has Type 1 diabetes
.

Similar Articles

Bridging the gaps: The struggle of managing sugar condition in Kenya
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-01-08 00:00:00
Bridging the gaps: The struggle of managing sugar condition in Kenya
Oil producers stand in the way of a global treaty on plastics regulation
By Gardy Chacha 2026-01-07 11:22:30
Oil producers stand in the way of a global treaty on plastics regulation
How microplastics end up in human blood, semen and brain
By Gardy Chacha 2026-01-07 09:20:00
How microplastics end up in human blood, semen and brain
.

Latest Articles

Hospitals crisis drags on as Duale, Clinical Officers clash over pay deal
Premium
Hospitals crisis drags on as Duale, Clinical Officers clash over pay deal
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-01-08 08:00:00
Premium
Living on a needle's edge: When your child has Type 1 diabetes
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-01-08 08:00:00
Bridging the gaps: The struggle of managing sugar condition in Kenya
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-01-08 00:00:00
Premium
How microplastics end up in human blood, semen and brain
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2026-01-07 09:20:00
.

Recommended Articles

>KMPDU eyes new CBA, intern postings in health sector drive
By David Njaaga 2026-01-06 10:32:19
KMPDU eyes new CBA, intern postings in health sector drive
>Living with sickle cell: Families' pain as awareness and treatment lag
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-01-05 06:00:00
Living with sickle cell: Families' pain as awareness and treatment lag
>How one father is leading Kenya's malaria fight
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-01-05 06:00:00
How one father is leading Kenya's malaria fight
>Pollution highway: How Athi River transports millions of plastics into Indian Ocean
By Gardy Chacha 2026-01-05 00:00:00
Pollution highway: How Athi River transports millions of plastics into Indian Ocean
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved