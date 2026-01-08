Living on a needle's edge: When your child has Type 1 diabetes

Samson Wahore prepares an insulin pen before his son gets injected in Nairobi. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

For families raising children with Type 1 diabetes, sleep is never restful. It is interrupted by alarms, finger pricks, whispered prayers, and the constant dread that blood sugar may drop too low or spike too high without warning. For these parents, caregiving is not just a responsibility, it is a 24-hour vigil.

From the first insulin injection to the countless finger pricks, from sleepless nights to relentless anxiety, raising a child with Type 1 diabetes, and for many families, the journey begins with confusion and fear.