×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 2h ago | 3 min read

 

  When members of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Kakamega branch stormed Minet Insurance Company offices after what they termed negligence that led to the death of two teachers. [File, Standard]

Rural Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) Chairperson Brian Lishenga has cautioned teachers against transferring their medical scheme to the Social Health Authority (SHA), warning they risk losing enhanced benefits unless the law is amended.

Speaking during World Teachers’ Day in Nairobi, Lishenga said that current legislation bars SHA from offering enhanced benefits.

Lishenga asked teachers to fully understand the legal and financial implications of the SHA transition.

Teachers health insurance is expected to be transferred from Minet on December 1,2025.

“The transitional clauses of the Social Health Insurance Act clearly state that on the appointed day, the social health authority shall not offer enhanced benefits,” Lishenga said, adding, “The teachers’ scheme is an enhanced medical scheme, and by law, the Social Health Authority cannot provide it.”

He warned that unless the Act is amended, any attempt to transfer teachers into SHA would likely face legal challenges.

“If someone makes the mistake of transferring teachers to SHA without amendments, I can assure you that by December 2, 2025, there will be a court order stopping it,” he said.

Lishenga accused the government of trying to use teachers’ contributions to prop up what he described as a collapsing medical system.

“SHA is broke, they are fighting for your deductions to save a scheme that should never have existed in the first place,” he said.

He also criticized what he called double taxation on teachers’ medical contributions, noting that educators currently pay 2.75 per cent of their gross income toward the social health fund while also facing separate medical deductions from their pension.

“This duplication is unlawful. Under SHA, 5 per cent of your contribution already goes to administrative costs, while under MINET, 15 per cent is used for the same. By the time you or your family reach the hospital, 20 percent of your money has already been consumed by administration,” Leshanga said.

The RUPHA chair further alleged that corruption and monopoly interests have plagued the teachers’ medical scheme for years.

He claimed that medical administration Kenya Limited, Bliss Healthcare, Life care Hospitals and Apero Kenya are connected through shared ownership, allowing one individual to control multiple layers of the system.

“Both your Scheme Administrator and the Master Capitator are private companies owned by the same person,” Lishenga said. “The same individual also owns Life Care Hospitals and is a major shareholder in Apeiro Kenya, which manages the digital systems of the SHA medical scheme.”

According to Lishenga, a rift between the government and the MINET consortium, highlighted by President William Ruto’s remarks at a recent event, stemmed from financial mismanagement and alleged fraud within the system.

“Between January and May this year, a cartel controlled by that same individual was responsible for defrauding social networks,” he claimed.

Lishenga urged teachers’ unions and representatives to resist the transfer until the law is amended and accountability is established.

“Do not allow yourselves to be taken into a sinking ship. Your hard-earned money should not be used to rescue a broken system,” he said.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
Next article
Understanding possibility of remission in diabetes
Understanding possibility of remission in diabetes
.

Similar Articles

Turkana on high alert as cases of Kala-azar infections, deaths surge
By Lucas Ngasike 2025-10-06 06:30:00
Turkana on high alert as cases of Kala-azar infections, deaths surge
Why Kenya's babies are missing mother's milk
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-10-06 06:00:00
Why Kenya's babies are missing mother's milk
How I beat diabetes without drugs
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-06 06:00:00
How I beat diabetes without drugs
.

Latest Articles

Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-06 10:41:13
Understanding possibility of remission in diabetes
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-06 07:00:00
Turkana on high alert as cases of Kala-azar infections, deaths surge
Health & Science
By Lucas Ngasike
2025-10-06 06:30:00
Premium
Why Kenya's babies are missing mother's milk
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2025-10-06 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Trump's Tylenol-autism link lacks medical backing, say health experts
By Maryann Muganda 2025-10-06 06:00:00
Trump's Tylenol-autism link lacks medical backing, say health experts
>Pharmacy board dismisses claims of blocking 21,000 drug imports as false and alarmist
By Sharon Wanga 2025-10-06 01:20:03
Pharmacy board dismisses claims of blocking 21,000 drug imports as false and alarmist
>How genes may influence breast milk production
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-06 00:00:00
How genes may influence breast milk production
>Four dead, 34 hospitalised as cholera spreads in Narok county
By George Sayagie 2025-10-06 00:00:00
Four dead, 34 hospitalised as cholera spreads in Narok county
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved