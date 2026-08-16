How small lifestyle changes can boost your mental health

Combining physical activity with time in nature and social connection can promote mental well-being. [Courtesy]

Mental health has become one of the defining public health challenges of our time. While counselling and medication remain important components of treatment, healthy lifestyle choices can promote mental wellbeing and complement professional care.

Mental health experts refer to these habits as Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes (TLCs)—accessible, daily practices that strengthen both mind and body. These include regular exercise, nourishing nutrition, spending time in nature, nurturing deep relationships, carving out time for recreation, managing stress, tapping into spiritual anchors, and serving others.

Consider Brian (not his real name), a 34-year-old accountant based in Nairobi. By late 2024, the pressures of corporate life had begun affecting his wellbeing. Working long hours remotely, spending much of the day in front of a laptop and relying heavily on fast food and coffee, Brian developed persistent sleep problems, difficulty concentrating and a growing sense of dread about work. He initially dismissed the symptoms as ordinary burnout, but later began experiencing sudden episodes of intense fear and physical distress.

When Brian sought professional help, a clinical assessment found severe anxiety symptoms, including recurrent panic attacks, alongside depressive symptoms. He began psychotherapy and received guidance on managing stress and improving his daily routine. Lifestyle changes became part of his recovery plan. He replaced processed work lunches with more nutritious local meals, including vegetables and dagaa (omena). He began taking a 30-minute brisk walk each morning before starting work, giving him an opportunity to exercise and spend time in natural light. He also introduced an 8pm digital cut-off, replacing late-night work notifications and social media scrolling with reading and conversations with friends. At weekends, he joined a hiking group and explored trails in Karura Forest, combining physical activity with time in nature and social connection.

Over the following months, Brian reported improvements in his sleep, concentration and ability to manage anxiety. His experience illustrates how lifestyle changes can support mental health while complementing professional treatment. They should not, however, be regarded as a substitute for appropriate clinical care.

In 2021, nearly one in seven people globally — about 1.1 billion people — were living with a mental disorder, with anxiety and depressive disorders among the most common. In Africa, nearly 150 million people are living with mental health conditions, while access to decentralised and integrated care remains limited. Kenya faces a similar challenge. The Mental Health Taskforce estimated that one in 10 Kenyans experience a common mental disorder, rising to one in four among patients attending routine outpatient services. Depression and anxiety disorders were identified among the leading mental illnesses diagnosed in the country.

Exercise is one of the most accessible ways to support mental wellbeing. Regular physical activity can improve overall wellbeing and may reduce anxiety symptoms. Walking, cycling, jogging, dancing or gardening can all help people incorporate movement into their daily routines.

Nutrition also matters. A balanced diet containing vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and fish supports general health. Sleep is another important pillar. Poor sleep can accompany anxiety and depression and affect concentration and emotional wellbeing. Maintaining regular sleeping and eating routines can form part of a healthy approach to managing symptoms.

-The writer is a Clinical Psychologist, HealthX Africa