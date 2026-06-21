×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Africa must treat infectious diseases as a security issue

Health Opinion
 By Paul Kurgat | 5h ago | 3 min read
 

Teams from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies bury the fourth orphan who died from Ebola at Mbiyo cemetery in Bunia, Ituri Province, on June 19, 2026. [AFP]

The next major infectious disease outbreak in Africa will not arrive politely through a hospital gate. It may arrive through a border post, a cattle market, a mining town, a truck stop, a refugee camp, an airport lounge, a mission hospital, a crowded school or a fishing village. By the time an official statement is released, fear may already be moving faster than the disease.

Africa must therefore stop treating infectious diseases as hospital matters only. They are security, economic, diplomatic and human survival questions. A disease outbreak can close borders, stop trade, empty classrooms, overwhelm hospitals, destroy tourism, weaken armies, divide communities and expose whether citizens trust the state when danger comes.

Long before colonial hospitals, African traditional societies had ways of managing infectious diseases. They may not have used the language of “epidemiology”, but they understood danger, isolation, cleansing, herbal treatment, community protection and respect for healers.

These systems were not perfect. Some explanations of disease were spiritual rather than biological. Some practices could delay referral. But they carried one lesson modern Africa should not forget: disease control works best when communities are involved. A people who trust their elders, healers, chiefs, religious leaders and local health workers will respond faster than a people who hear instructions only from distant capital cities.

Colonial rule changed the disease landscape. Envoys, traders, missionaries, soldiers and settlers moved across ports, caravan routes, mission stations, railway lines, plantations and mining settlements. Along with trade, religion and empire came smallpox, influenza, tuberculosis, venereal diseases, plague and sleeping sickness. Some missionaries built hospitals and treated Africans. Some colonial governments introduced vaccination and disease reporting. But colonial medicine was also unequal. It often protected labour, trade and settler populations before protecting African dignity.

After independence, African states inherited fragile health systems. New governments expanded hospitals, trained nurses, built ministries of health and fought malaria, TB, HIV and childhood diseases. Yet independence also revealed a difficult truth: political independence without health security is incomplete. A nation that cannot detect outbreaks early, produce vaccines, fund laboratories or protect border communities remains vulnerable.

COVID-19 exposed this weakness. Africa was praised for resilience, but the continent also saw vaccine inequality, oxygen shortages, misinformation, weak surveillance and dependence on external supply chains. Mpox, Ebola, Marburg, cholera, malaria, HIV and tuberculosis continue to remind us that infectious diseases are not history. They are present tense.

The future demands technological courage. Artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to transform vaccine development. AI can scan viral genomes, predict antigens, identify immune targets and shorten the early design stage of vaccines. The dream is no longer to wait helplessly for a virus to spread before science responds. The dream is to build vaccine libraries and platforms for major virus families before they become pandemics.

When the next outbreak comes, Africans will not only ask whether there is a doctor. They will ask: Did leaders warn us early? Are borders prepared? Are laboratories working? Are vaccines accessible? Are communities involved? Can we trust what we are being told?

Preparedness must begin before panic. Africa’s strongest defence is not fear. It is trusted leadership, informed communities, strong science, local manufacturing and a health security system rooted in both African experience and modern innovation.

— The author is a scholar-diplomat, diplomacy, foreign policy and security expert 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Deadly risk: Hidden dangers of quitting alcohol cold turkey
Deadly risk: Hidden dangers of quitting alcohol cold turkey
Next article
Every drop counts: Africa's fight to fix its broken blood systems
Every drop counts: Africa's fight to fix its broken blood systems
.

Similar Articles

Why Kenya must move beyond sanitary pads in menstrual health fight
By Dr Sam Thenya 2026-05-28 11:21:47
Why Kenya must move beyond sanitary pads in menstrual health fight
How AI could help fix Kenya's overstretched healthcare system
By Gakombe Kanyenje 2026-05-25 09:00:00
How AI could help fix Kenya's overstretched healthcare system
Fragments, cultural tensions and postcolonial societies gasping for balance
By Henry Munene 2026-04-25 08:15:00
Fragments, cultural tensions and postcolonial societies gasping for balance
.

Latest Articles

New conservation initiative targets Upper Tana to secure Nairobi's water supply
New conservation initiative targets Upper Tana to secure Nairobi's water supply
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-06-21 17:56:41
Africa must treat infectious diseases as a security issue
Health Opinion
By Paul Kurgat
2026-06-21 16:10:22
Premium
Ageing and ailing: The rising cost of growing old
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-06-21 13:11:51
Alarm over rising HIV cases among Kenyan youth
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-06-20 10:43:42
.

Recommended Articles

>Strathmore experts warn malaria drug resistance rising
By Stephen Wakhu 2026-04-20 09:17:28
Strathmore experts warn malaria drug resistance rising
>Kenya's public health system is built to fail the poor
By Brenda Osoro 2026-04-15 07:10:00
Kenya's public health system is built to fail the poor
>Always moving? Signs your child may need ADHD assessment
By Dr Rachel Kerubo 2026-04-13 06:00:00
Always moving? Signs your child may need ADHD assessment
>We can no longer ignore gambling crisis for the sake of revenue
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya 2026-04-12 17:03:54
We can no longer ignore gambling crisis for the sake of revenue
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved