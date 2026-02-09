×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Forum integrates mental health, peace building to fight sexual violence

Health & Science
 By Benard Orwongo | 6h ago | 2 min read
 

Participants during training on integration of mental health and psychosocial support and peace building in the Great Lakes region in Nairobi on February 9, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

A forum seeking to integrate mental health, psychosocial support, and peace building into the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) has opened in Nairobi.

The four-day Training of Trainers workshop runs through February 12 and brings together judicial officers, police units, social workers, medical officers, and experts from Burundi, Central African Republic (CAR), Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya.

“This workshop is designed to integrate MHPSS and PB into SGBV prevention,” said Dr Janviere Ndirahisha, International Conference on the Great Lakes Region Regional Training Facility (ICGLR-RTF) Regional Director.

“We aim to build an understanding of how these approaches complement each other, identify challenges, co-create interventions, and develop an action plan for follow-up training.”

ICGLR-RTF has conducted similar sessions in Burundi, CAR, Rwanda, and Uganda, with training programmes already rolled out in Burundi and Uganda.

Kenya’s session follows a January 28–29 stakeholder meeting in Kampala that informed the workshop’s design.

“After this training, four participants will receive additional support to train others,” noted Ndirahisha, adding, “We expect them to implement the action plan in their areas, and we will follow up to assess impact.”

The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), established under the 2006 Pact on Security, Stability and Development, works with 12 member states to prevent sexual violence.

ICGLR-RTF provides specialised training to professionals handling SGBV cases.

“The integration of MHPSS and PB is critical to responding to SGBV holistically,” Ndirahisha added.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Artificial Intelligence to transform safety in Kenya's mining sector
Artificial Intelligence to transform safety in Kenya's mining sector
Next article
Reconstructive surgery offers more than treatment of breast cancer
Reconstructive surgery offers more than treatment of breast cancer
.

Similar Articles

Health gains in a cup: Tea helps fight chronic illness
By Ayoki Onyango 2026-02-09 00:00:00
Health gains in a cup: Tea helps fight chronic illness
Exploring prosthetics, reconstruction and other options after breast removal
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-02-09 00:00:00
Exploring prosthetics, reconstruction and other options after breast removal
Kidney transplant survivor triumphs over disease to top KCSE against odds
By Phares Mutembei 2026-02-09 00:00:00
Kidney transplant survivor triumphs over disease to top KCSE against odds
.

Latest Articles

Forum integrates mental health, peace building to fight sexual violence
Forum integrates mental health, peace building to fight sexual violence
Health & Science
By Benard Orwongo
2026-02-09 18:00:19
Artificial Intelligence to transform safety in Kenya's mining sector
Health & Science
By James Wanzala
2026-02-09 07:00:00
Premium
Reconstructive surgery offers more than treatment of breast cancer
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-02-09 06:00:00
Health gains in a cup: Tea helps fight chronic illness
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
2026-02-09 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Escort-in-Chief: Neurologist's lessons in care, empathy, and brain science
By Gardy Chacha 2026-02-09 00:00:00
Escort-in-Chief: Neurologist's lessons in care, empathy, and brain science
>Burning reality: Dark skin faces new climate threat
By Nelly Madegwa 2026-02-09 00:00:00
Burning reality: Dark skin faces new climate threat
>Neglected killer: kala-azar disease surges in Kenya
By AFP 2026-02-08 16:55:02
Neglected killer: kala-azar disease surges in Kenya
>Mothers, babies battle starvation as Turkana drought crisis worsens
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-02-08 16:21:32
Mothers, babies battle starvation as Turkana drought crisis worsens
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved