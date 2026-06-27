Let's confront silent crisis facing modern men

Men often feel compelled to fulfill traditional expectations as providers, and when circumstances make this difficult, feelings of frustration, inadequacy, anxiety, and hopelessness may emerge. [iStockphoto]

June is globally recognised as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the emotional and psychological challenges facing men today.

While mental health conversations have become more common in recent years, many men continue to struggle in silence, burdened by societal expectations that discourage vulnerability and emotional expression.

In a rapidly changing world marked by economic pressures, social transformation, and technological advancement, addressing men’s mental health has become more urgent than ever.

Mental health experts worldwide have consistently observed that men are less likely than women to seek psychological support, despite experiencing significant levels of stress, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress.

Globally, men account for a disproportionately high number of suicide deaths, highlighting the consequences of untreated mental health conditions and delayed help-seeking behaviour.

In Kenya, mental health professionals continue to express concern about the growing burden of psychological distress among men. Although awareness has improved, many cases of depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse, and stress-related conditions remain undiagnosed and untreated due to stigma and cultural expectations.

For generations, society has associated masculinity with strength, independence, and self-reliance. From an early age, many boys are taught to suppress emotions and solve problems on their own. While resilience is an important quality, these expectations can prevent men from seeking support during difficult periods of their lives.

As a result, emotional struggles often go unnoticed until they begin affecting relationships, work performance, physical health, and overall quality of life. One of the most significant challenges affecting modern men is financial pressure.

Rising living costs, economic uncertainty, unemployment, and the responsibility of supporting families create considerable stress for many households. Men often feel compelled to fulfill traditional expectations as providers, and when circumstances make this difficult, feelings of frustration, inadequacy, anxiety, and hopelessness may emerge.

Consider the experience of a middle-aged father who loses employment during an economic downturn. Faced with mounting financial obligations and reluctant to discuss his fears openly, he may experience persistent anxiety, insomnia, and emotional exhaustion. Such experiences are increasingly common and demonstrate how economic hardship can affect mental well-being.

The workplace also presents substantial mental health challenges. Today’s professional environment is highly competitive, demanding long working hours, continuous productivity, and constant adaptation to changing technologies. Many men struggle to balance career ambitions with family responsibilities and personal well-being.

The resulting pressure can lead to chronic stress, burnout, reduced productivity, emotional exhaustion, and deteriorating physical health. Employers increasingly recognise that mental wellness is not only a personal issue but also an organizational concern. Healthy employees are more productive, engaged, and resilient.

Another growing concern is loneliness and social isolation. Despite living in a digitally connected world, many men lack meaningful social support systems. Friendships often become difficult to maintain due to work commitments, family obligations, and changing lifestyles.

Without trusted individuals to confide in, emotional burdens can become increasingly difficult to manage. Research has consistently shown that strong social connections are among the most important protective factors against depression, anxiety, and psychological distress. Mental health experts recommend several practical strategies for maintaining emotional well-being:

Engage in regular exercise. Maintain healthy sleep habits. Eat a balanced and nutritious diet. Build and maintain strong social connections. Practice effective stress-management techniques. Seek professional support when emotional challenges become overwhelming. Participate in community and family activities that promote connection and belonging.

-Professor of Psychology and Director, Kenya Mental Health Board