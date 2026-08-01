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Let all mothers give birth free of charge

Health Opinion
 By Githinji Gitahi | 7h ago | 3 min read

Today, I find myself both encouraged and restless. Encouraged, because in May this year, Kenya launched the ‘Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan, alongside a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), committing resources and accountability structures.

Through these initiatives, the government committed Sh17 billion to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths and accelerate access to life-saving interventions including oxytocin and heat-stable carbetocin to safeguard maternal health, and CPAP machines and antenatal corticosteroids to improve newborn survival.

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