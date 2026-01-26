×
Games, play and the brain: How fun can strengthen your brain and body

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 1h ago | 3 min read
 Children are particularly vulnerable when screen time goes unchecked. [Courtesy]

Games have quietly woven themselves into everyday life, shaping how people relax, connect and spend time alone or together. Once dismissed as idle amusement, gaming has evolved into a shared cultural habit across ages, incomes and backgrounds, especially in an era where smartphones place entire gaming worlds within constant reach.

According to market research by Newzoo and Carry1st, more than three billion people worldwide are estimated to play digital games. Africa’s gaming audience has expanded particularly rapidly, with mobile gaming firmly dominating the landscape.

Mobile play now accounts for roughly 92 per cent of all gaming participation on the continent. It cuts across both urban and rural spaces, serving as a common way to unwind, socialise or pass time. This engagement spans everything from casual puzzle games to competitive online battle arenas and social multiplayer titles.

When used in moderation, games can offer meaningful benefits. Cognitive games, such as puzzles, strategy and word-based play, stimulate memory, attention and problem-solving skills.

Research published in Nature Communications suggests that regular engagement of this kind can enhance brain flexibility and, in some cases, support healthier cognitive ageing.

Social games also play an important role. By encouraging communication, cooperation and shared goals, they can help reduce loneliness and stress while fostering emotional connection. Even physical and movement-based games can promote activity, particularly among children and young adults who may struggle with traditional exercise routines.

However, play has its limits. Excessive gaming often displaces physical movement, disrupts sleep patterns and contributes to eye strain and fatigue.

The World Health Organisation recognises gaming disorder as a behavioural pattern in which gaming takes precedence over daily responsibilities and results in significant personal, social or occupational harm.

Although this condition affects a minority of players, poorly managed gaming habits can still increase anxiety, reduce productivity and strain relationships.

Some studies have linked prolonged gaming and screen exposure to emotional and behavioural difficulties in young people, as well as poorer sleep quality.

Children are particularly vulnerable when screen time goes unchecked. Research published in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health indicates that heavy gaming during childhood is associated with sleep disturbances, emotional dysregulation and behavioural challenges.

Ultimately, the difference between benefit and harm lies not in the game itself, but in how it is played. Approached thoughtfully, games can be far more than a pastime.

They can sharpen the mind, strengthen social bonds and provide a healthy outlet for stress in an increasingly demanding world. As with many aspects of health, balance is what transforms play into a powerful ally rather than a quiet risk.

Practical ways to maintain healthy gaming habits

Set clear time limits

Keep gaming sessions short and intentional to prevent interference with sleep, work or physical activity.

Balance screen play with movement

Break up long periods of sitting with walking, stretching or physically active games.

Choose mentally stimulating games

Strategy, word and problem-solving games offer greater cognitive value than repetitive or passive formats.

Prioritise social interaction

Games played with others, online or in person, can strengthen relationships and support emotional well-being.

Protect sleep routines

Avoid gaming late at night, particularly on phones, as screen exposure and mental stimulation can disrupt rest.Guide children’s gaming habits

Adults should monitor content and duration, ensuring gaming complements learning, outdoor play and adequate rest.

Pay attention to emotional cues

When gaming stops being enjoyable and begins to feel compulsive or stressful, it may be time to reassess. 

