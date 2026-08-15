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Kenyans warned over fake morning-after pills

Health & Science
 By Stecy Atieno | 1h ago | 2 min read

 Women and girls who are sexually active have been warned against using a falsified batch of the emergency contraceptive Postinor-2 circulating in the Kenyan market.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) raised the alarm after identifying falsified Postinor-2 (Levonorgestrel 0.75mg tablets), warning that the medicine may contain incorrect amounts of the active ingredient, no active ingredient at all, harmful contaminants or undeclared substances.

The regulator said the falsified product may therefore fail to provide the intended therapeutic effect, potentially exposing women relying on emergency contraception to unintended pregnancies.

The affected product is Postinor-2, Batch No. T34197R, which falsely claims to have been manufactured by pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter.

In a public alert, PPB advised healthcare professionals to verify the authenticity of their stocks before dispensing them and to quarantine any suspected falsified products.

The regulator identified several differences between the falsified and genuine products. These include the method used to print the batch number, printing and typographical errors in the Patient Information Leaflet, a different carton-sealing method and more intense orange colouring on parts of the package.

PPB also found that the font used on the logo revealed after scratching the authentication panel differs from that of the genuine product.

Dr Simon King’ondu, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, said the quality of medicine was critical to achieving the desired treatment outcome.

He said medicines containing insufficient amounts of the required active ingredient may fail to work as intended.

“If the doses of the medication are not sufficient, then it would not work,” King’ondu said.

For women using emergency contraception after unprotected sex or contraceptive failure, failure of the medicine to provide its intended effect could result in an unintended pregnancy.

PPB has urged procurement agencies, hospitals, distributors, pharmacists, pharmaceutical technologists and members of the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any encounter with Batch No. T34197R.

The Board also advised stakeholders in the supply chain to procure health products only from licensed manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers.

It warned that obtaining medicines from unlicensed sources could endanger patients and violate the Pharmacy and Poisons Act.

PPB said investigations had already led to the arrest of two people found in possession of the falsified product.

Investigations are continuing to establish the source of the product, its point of entry into Kenya and the extent of its distribution within the supply chain.

Members of the public who encounter suspected falsified or substandard medicines can report them to PPB through *271#, the Board's online reporting platform, its mobile application or by calling 0795743049.

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