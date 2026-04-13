Always moving? Signs your child may need ADHD assessment

Early signs of ADHD may appear as persistent hyperactivity or difficulty staying still in children. [iStockphoto]

A watched pot never boils, or so it seems. When it comes to developmental milestones, however, parents should remain eagle-eyed about their children’s growth and behaviour.

Parents often celebrate milestones, such as a baby’s first social smile at six to eight weeks. By the age of five, most children can tell simple stories, count basic numbers and perform daily tasks with increasing independence. Any delay can cause concern, making close observation of a child’s behaviour essential.