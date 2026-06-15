Deadly risk: Hidden dangers of quitting alcohol cold turkey

While developing alcohol dependence may seem gradual and harmless, quitting is often far more difficult than many people imagine.
What begins as occasional drinking can slowly turn into a dependency, leaving individuals unable to function without alcohol. Once physical dependence develops, stopping suddenly can be dangerous and, in some cases, life-threatening.
Evans knows this reality all too well. For seven years, he struggled with alcoholism before deciding to quit. Like many people, he assumed giving up alcohol would be straightforward. Instead, he found himself facing a serious medical emergency.
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