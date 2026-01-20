How do I fast-track my love life without making a desperate mistake? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I’m well educated, good at my job, and would also love to get married and start a family. But I’m in my late 30s already and not good at meeting men! Will it ever happen for me?

Meeting Men

Chris says,

Hi Meeting Men!

Well, first of all, you’re in good company. Lots of educated women enjoy their careers while they’re young and start a family later. So don’t give up on relationships. Because no career, however wonderful, creates anything like the happiness of a successful marriage.

But all that time concentrating on your career means you’ve not learned how to date! Plus, dating’s a bit different once you’re in your late 30s. That’s because most of the guys of your age have already married. The only ones who haven’t either have a screw loose, are becoming lifelong bachelors, or are so shy they’re hard to meet!

So, your best bet is the guys who have been married and are now single again.

You also need to be very selective! Because you can’t afford to get into a relationship that lasts several years only for it to fail. Do that twice and you’ve missed the chance of starting a family.

So, the trick is to purposefully check out every guy you meet, through work, friends, or your social life and interests. Just make small talk with each one for a few minutes with the aim of finding out whether he meets your needs. Does he have a good job, is he available, and does he share your interests and values? You should be checking out at least two guys a week like that, because most will not be a match.

Go no further with any guy who isn’t; it’s nobody’s fault. And quickly dump any who don’t treat you right, are unfaithful, lose interest, get drunk or hate their exes. Get the idea? Do all that, and the ones who’re left are well on the way towards being good husbands! And you’ll be having a lot of fun and happily married within a year or two.

All the best,

Chris