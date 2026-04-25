Does gentle parenting really work in real life?

The line between being a “gentle” parent and a “permissive” one is where the controversy truly lies, particularly during the volatile toddler years

The concept of “gentle parenting” has become a polarising fixture in modern discourse. To some, it is a revolutionary shift towards emotional intelligence, while to others it is a permissive “scam” that leaves parents exhausted and children without boundaries.

At its core, gentle parenting, often characterised by empathy, respect and understanding, seeks to replace traditional authoritarianism with connection. However, the line between being a “gentle” parent and a “permissive” one is where the controversy truly lies, particularly during the volatile toddler years.

To understand whether this approach is effective or a façade, one must look at how different mothers apply it in varying degrees in their daily lives.

Sarah, a working mum, views gentle parenting as a long-term investment in her three-year-old’s emotional regulation. When her son has a meltdown because he cannot have a biscuit before dinner, Sarah does not yell or use a “time-out” chair. Instead, she sits on the floor at his eye level and acknowledges his frustration. “I hear you, you’re really upset because you wanted that biscuit.”

However, Sarah does not give him the biscuit. She maintains the boundary while offering comfort. For Sarah, the “gentle” part is the lack of shame, while the “parenting” part is the firm “no”. In this case, the method is real and effective because it teaches the child that feelings are valid, but they do not dictate household rules.

Leila, a young first-time mum, heavily influenced by curated social media reels, interprets gentle parenting as the total avoidance of child distress. When her toddler hits her in a fit, Leila responds softly, “Oh, honey, we don’t hit; that hurts Mummy’s feelings,” while continuing to let the child play.

Because Leila is afraid that being firm will damage her child’s spirit or “break the connection”, she lacks assertive consequences. Over time, she feels burnt out and resentful, and her child becomes increasingly dysregulated because he lacks the security of a clear leader.

In this scenario, the version of gentle parenting being practised feels like a “scam”. It promises a peaceful home but delivers a chaotic one because it confuses empathy with a lack of authority.

Amina is a mother of three pre-teens and one toddler. She lives in a household where respect for elders and clear discipline are paramount. While she appreciates the “gentle” focus on communication, she believes that words alone are sometimes insufficient for a defiant child.

When her daughter intentionally breaks a rule or exhibits blatant rebellion, Amina uses a hybrid approach. She starts with a calm warning and an explanation of the wrongdoing.

However, Amina believes in the traditional principle of the rod as a deterrent for wilful disobedience. If the child persists in defiance after being warned, she administers a controlled, measured physical correction. For Amina, the “gentleness” lies in her calm demeanour and the hug that follows the discipline, ensuring the child knows they are loved even when corrected. She views the rod not as a tool of anger, but as a necessary guide to instil a healthy fear of consequences and respect for authority that will serve the child in adulthood.

Gentle parenting is not a scam when defined as parenting with empathy and presence. However, it becomes a scam when it is presented as a “magic wand” that replaces the need for firm discipline.

In the early years, children need more than just a “best friend”. They need a confident guide who is willing to use every tool available, whether a conversation or a consequence, to keep them on course.