Living
 By Jael Wakesho | 5 hours from now
 This Christmas, mums deserve to party too! (Photo: Recraft)

The holiday season brings joy, laughter, and family gatherings, but for stay-at-home or working mums, it often transforms into a never-ending to-do list of last-minute shopping and festive preparations. While the daily hurdles can quickly lead to burnout and stress, carving out time for a well-planned break becomes essential. After all, motherhood is one of the most demanding roles a woman can take on.

This is where 'me time', whether it's a night out or a short escape, becomes not just a luxury but a necessity. It’s about reconnecting with yourself beyond the role of mum. The key benefits of taking a break include emotional restoration and reduced mum guilt, especially when you know that your children are safe with arranged childcare.

Balancing fun with the reality of motherhood starts with smart planning. A great way to do this is by delegating tasks and even using technology to your advantage. For example, ask relatives to help watch the kids while you focus on organising the party’s activities and theme.

Opting for an outdoor venue doesn't mean going overboard. A simple, child-friendly location can work wonders, but sometimes, partying without the kids can be just as enjoyable. To ensure their safety, consider installing CCTV cameras to monitor the sitter looking after the kids. This small step can offer huge peace of mind.

If you’re planning to host an event at an outside venue, make sure it’s well thought out. Consider kid-friendly spots with lovely restaurants, or opt for something more nature-inspired, like camping or even a festive getaway to the countryside.

For indoor parties, focus on creating a welcoming atmosphere with decorations that align with the holiday mood. Think Santa Claus, reindeer, or a simple Christmas tree with elves. Dressing in a holiday-inspired theme can also add to the fun.

When it comes to the menu, choosing a festive-friendly spread doesn’t have to be complicated. Simple snacks or light bites, paired with soft drinks or even alcoholic beverages, will do the trick, depending on your guests’ preferences. If you want a full-course meal, consider sourcing help in the kitchen to lighten the load.

Alternatively, you can keep things low-key with a mums-only gathering at home or in your backyard. A cosy movie night or a vintage-style party with holiday-themed cocktails and snacks can make for an easy yet enjoyable celebration.

If the kids are away, consider hosting mini-games at home, such as Christmas karaoke or a fun mini-party with fellow mums. No matter which direction you choose for your festive gathering, the most important thing is to enjoy yourself and make merry!

© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved