Could cycle syncing work for you?

Many who practise cycle syncing deliberately slow their pace, choose nourishing meals and prioritise recovery (Photo: Gemini)

The traditional nine-to-five workday and modern fitness regimes were largely built around a 24-hour circadian rhythm. However, an increasing number of women are adopting “cycle hacking” or cycle syncing to plan their work, exercise, and nutrition around the shifting phases of their monthly menstrual cycles.

Driven by popular wellness trends and specialised cycle-tracking apps like Clue, Natural Cycles and MyFLO, this self-care approach treats hormonal shifts not as inconveniences, but as a roadmap for personalised wellness and productivity planning. While advocates praise its life-altering benefits, the scientific community urges caution, emphasising that evidence remains limited.

While many women say the approach has helped them become more in tune with their bodies, health experts caution that the science is still evolving. They stress that cycle syncing is not a one-size-fits-all formula and may not work for everyone.

A typical menstrual cycle lasts around 28 days, although anything between 21 and 35 days is considered normal. It is divided into four phases.

The menstrual phase, when bleeding occurs, is often associated with lower energy levels. Some women choose to prioritise rest, light movement such as walking or yoga, and iron-rich foods to replenish nutrients.

Next comes the follicular phase, during which rising oestrogen levels may leave some women feeling more energetic and motivated. Many use this period to tackle demanding projects, learn new skills or increase the intensity of their workouts.

Around the middle of the cycle is ovulation, when an egg is released. Some women report feeling more confident, sociable and physically strong during this time, making it a preferred period for presentations, networking or high-intensity exercise.

Finally comes the luteal phase, when progesterone rises. Energy levels may decline and some women experience premenstrual symptoms such as fatigue, bloating or mood changes. Many who practise cycle syncing deliberately slow their pace, choose nourishing meals and prioritise recovery.

Technology has made this easier than ever. Cycle-tracking apps allow women to log symptoms, moods, sleep patterns and physical activity, helping them identify recurring patterns over several months. Rather than simply predicting periods, these apps are increasingly becoming personalised wellness tools.

According to gynaecologist Alfred Kairithia, hormonal shifts are real, but their effects vary greatly from one woman to another. Some experience noticeable changes in mood and energy, while others notice very little difference.

“The menstrual cycle is unique; there is no universal schedule that works for everyone. Some women may find it helpful to schedule demanding meetings, creative projects or intense workouts during times when they naturally feel more energetic, while choosing lighter tasks or gentler exercise when energy dips. Others, however, may not notice consistent patterns, making rigid planning impractical,” explains Dr Alfred.

For 27-year-old marketing executive Mercy Mueni, tracking her cycle has changed how she plans her work.

“I no longer beat myself up for feeling less productive a few days before my period. If possible, I schedule brainstorming sessions earlier in the month and leave routine administrative tasks for days when my energy feels lower,” she says.

Health professionals recommend tracking symptoms such as sleep quality, mood, energy levels and menstrual symptoms over several months before making lifestyle adjustments. This personalised approach is considered more useful than following generic online templates.

Nutrition is another major focus of cycle syncing. Social media often promotes phase-specific diets, but registered dietitians say the fundamentals of healthy eating remain the same regardless of where a woman is in her cycle.

Doctors advise maintaining a balanced diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats throughout the month. Women with heavy menstrual bleeding may benefit from iron-rich foods such as spinach, beans and lean meat, while magnesium-rich foods including nuts, seeds and leafy vegetables may help support normal muscle and nerve function. Vitamin C-rich foods can also improve iron absorption. Specialists, however, emphasise that these recommendations support overall health rather than offering a hormone-balancing cure.