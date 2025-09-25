×
Study: Right diet lowers rate of cognitive decline

Health
 By Noel Nabiswa | 7 hours from now
Study: Right diet lowers rate of cognitive decline
 Study: Right diet lowers rate of cognitive decline (Photo: iStock)

Your mind is central to your identity. The sharpness of your thinking, your ability to communicate and connect with others, and the rich trove of memories you have collected over a lifetime all have enormous value.

As you get older, you may notice changes in some of your thinking skills, including cognitive decline.

For some people, a small amount of cognitive decline comes with age. But more significant changes can be a sign of a cognitive disorder. Injury, illness, and health habits can influence how much and how fast your cognitive abilities change over time.

Cognitive decline may look different from person to person. This may be because people vary in their health profiles, life circumstances, and capabilities.

There are those with mild cognitive decline who might have trouble finding the right words to express themselves, especially when compared with others of the same age, easy to lose or misplace things, forget appointments and scheduled events, while others may become overwhelmed by complex tasks and projects.

A recent study on data from more than 60,000 older adults found a link between certain dietary patterns and a lower risk of cognitive decline.

A major review involving more than 62,500 adults suggests that following certain diets could cut your risk of cognitive decline in old age by as much as 40 per cent.

Scientists at Shandong University in China analysed 15 studies of people over 60 and found that those following the Mediterranean or MIND diets were significantly less likely to develop memory and thinking problems than those with less healthy diets.

The study revealed that Mediterranean and MIND diets are very similar. Both include a lot of vegetables, fruit, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains, as well as a moderate amount of fish, poultry and dairy. However, processed foods, red meat and sugar are limited.

The Mediterranean diet emphasises certain culturally significant ingredients, such as olive oil, but the MIND diet prioritises nutrient-rich foods such as berries and green leafy vegetables, both thought to protect the brain from inflammation.

Scientists have long suspected that what we eat affects how our brains age, but the evidence has been mixed. To get a clearer picture, the team at Shandong University combined data from 15 studies to better understand the relationship between what we eat and how our brains fare in old age and, by extension, our risk of associated diseases, such as dementia. 

The studies suggested that older adults who ate healthily were significantly less likely, 40 per cent, to experience cognitive decline, compared to participants with less healthy diets.

Therefore, the scientists concluded that it is safer and healthier for older adults to eat vegetables, fruit, fish and legumes at every meal.

However, this study could still be interpreted cautiously since the link between diet and cognitive health is complex

On the other hand, here are some of the foods and ingredients to avoid for good brainpower:

Ultra-processed food like frozen meals, chips, pastries, cookies and fast food contains additives that can disrupt gut bacteria, leading to inflammation to chronic diseases.

Sugary Drinks and Sweets: High-fructose corn syrup, a sweetener found in many processed foods and drinks, is associated with obesity and insulin resistance, increasing the risk of memory loss and cognitive decline. 

Red Meat and Processed Meats: Limit consumption of red meat and processed meats like hot dogs, as they can increase inflammation and have been linked to higher risks of dementia. 

Refined Grains: Foods made from refined grains, such as white flour, should be limited because they lack the fibre and vitamins B found in whole grains that support brain health.

Excessive Alcohol: Limiting or avoiding alcohol consumption is important for cognitive health, as it can negatively impact your ability to think and process information. 

Why These Foods Are Harmful

Inflammation: Many of these foods, particularly ultra-processed items and red meat, contribute to chronic inflammation in the body, which can also affect brain health and increase the risk of dementia.

Additives and Toxins: Additives in ultra-processed foods can disrupt the gut microbiome, which has been linked to systemic inflammation and brain health issues. 

Toxicity to Brain Cells and Insulin Resistance: High-fructose corn syrup can lead to insulin resistance, a risk factor for cognitive decline.

.

